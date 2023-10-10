Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter linked with shock move to European giants - Reports

Former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has reportedly emerged as a shock candidate to become Napoli's new manager.

According to The Daily Mail, Potter is on a three-man shortlist as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis weighs up potentially parting ways with Rudi Garcia. The French coach succeeded Luciano Spalletti but has failed to impress at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Garcia's side have won just four of eight league games and sit fifth in the Serie A table. They are yet to show any signs that they'll be putting up a defense of their Scudetto crown won in scintillating fashion under Spalletti last season.

Thus, De Laurentiis is eyeing out potential replacements for Garcia, and Potter has been earmarked. The English tactician has been without a job since being sacked by Chelsea in April. He oversaw a dismal reign at Stamford Bridge, winning just 12 of 31 games across competitions, with the West Londoners mid-table by his departure.

However, Potter was regarded as one of the most exciting managers in the Premier League previously at Brighton & Hove Albion. He helped consolidate the Seagulls as a tricky Premier League outfit, overseeing 43 wins in 134 games at the Amex.

The Englishman is likely to be rivaled by Marseille coach Igor Tudor and former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo for the role. Heading to Serie A could be the perfect opportunity for Potter to get his career back on track following his woes at Chelsea.

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel reckons Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen would suit the Premier League

Victor Osimhen's future at Napoli is uncertain.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has tipped his fellow countryman Victor Osimhen for a future move to the Premier League. The Napoli frontman has been mooted for a move to the English top tier with Stamford Bridge being a potential destination. Mikel told his The Obi One podcast:

“He would come into the Premier League and slot right in. He will get you goals, he will run behind defenders, he will stretch the team, and I think that’s what probably a lot of the teams now in the Premier League are looking for; a striker who wants to run behind the defenders because then it helps the team."

Osimhen, 24, was one of Europe's in-form strikers last season, bagging 31 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions. He finished top scorer of Serie A with 26 goals in 32 games.

Reports claim that Chelsea are leading the race to sign the Nigeria international. Their attempts to sign him could be aided by current controversy regarding a TikTok uploaded by the Serie A giants appearing to mock the striker.