Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Victor Osimhen chase, Frank Lampard wanted Fikayo Tomori stay, and more - October 3, 2023

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday (October 2) in the Premier League. Mykhaylo Mudryk scored his first goal for the club, while Armando Broja also got on the score sheet.

In transfer news, the Blues are leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Frank Lampard wanted Fikayo Tomori to stay at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from October 3, 2023.

Chelsea leading Victor Osimhen chase

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Nigerian striker's future at Napoli is up in the air following a recent social media controversy. The Blues have had their eyes on the player for a while and are expected to go for the kill next year.

In his column for Football Insider, O'Rourke insisted that the London giants have tried to sign Osimhen in the past three windows.

"The Blues could be the best-placed side to land Napoli striker Victor Osimhen if he forces an exit next year. Noise over a potential exit for Osimhen is increasing following the recent TikTok scandal involving the player, which saw his agent threaten legal action against the Naples club," wrote O'Rourke.

He continued:

"The Nigeria international is a long-term target for Chelsea, who wanted to sign him last summer, in January – and in the most recent summer window."

"I’m told it will be a tough deal to do for Financial Fair Play reasons, but the chance to sign a player of his quality could be seen as too good to miss out on with Mauricio Pochettino’s side crying out for a striker at present."

However, the journalist added that a move is more likely next summer rather than in January.

"Any move would be most likely to happen next summer, rather than January. Osimhen will have 12 months remaining on his deal at the end of this season, when Chelsea could strike to land him at a cut-price," wrote O'Rourke.

Mauricio Pochettino's side signed Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig this summer, but the player is sidelined with injury.

Frank Lampard wanted Fikayo Tomori stay

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that he wanted Fikayo Tomori to stay at Stamford Bridge. The English defender has established himself since joining AC Milan in 2021. He initially left the Blues on loan before making his move to the San Siro permanent.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Lampard added that Tomori left Stamford Bridge in search of regular playing time.

"Fikayo Tomori I wanted to keep, but at the same time I had five centre-backs. He was in and out of the team and he got frustrated and he wanted to leave, that happens with young players," said Lampard.

He continued:

"But within that I did think some of those players would stay, but we are in the modern world working with the ownerships of clubs and the sporting directors who are not seeing academy players with maybe what I saw and what fans saw."

The west London giants have made a habit of allowing their academy talents to leave and many have proven them wrong so far. This includes the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

Jamie Carragher says the Blues need four top players to compete with Manchester City

Chelsea need at least four more world-class players in their squad to compete with Manchester City, according to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

The London giants invested heavily in the squad this summer, but have struggled to get going under Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher named the four areas of the pitch the Blues must strengthen.

"You very rarely get your best XI on the pitch and they have suffered from injuries. That is a team that is, at best, fighting for the top four. If you’re telling me that is Chelsea’s best team after they’ve spent £1bn… that team would still need at least four top players if they had any chance of catching Manchester City," said Carragher.

He continued:

“The goalkeeper is not good enough, the centre-forward is not good enough, they need a centre-back and probably another midfield player. To think Chelsea have spent over £1bn and they still feel like they’re half a team away from competing for the Premier League title is flabbergasting.”

Chelsea are expected to continue their spending spree in January, having already spent over £1 billion since last summer.