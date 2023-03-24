Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel set to become new FC Bayern head coach replacing Julian Nagelsmann - Reports

Thomas Tuchel is set to return to management, with FC Bayern Munich reportedly set to hire him as Julian Nagelsmann's replacement. The Bundesliga champions have decided to act swiftly and get the former Chelsea manager before other clubs swooped in.

As per Fabrizio Romano, documents were being prepared on Thursday (March 23) night for the German manager to take charge of the club. He has agreed on a 2.5-year deal at the Allianz Arena and is set to take over training from Monday.

Reports suggest Nagelsmann's sacking is based on the club's league performance, with the board believing that he was directly responsible for 10 points dropped in the league this year.

The Bundesliga champions are just a point off Borussia Dortmund in the league, while they have a stunning win record in the Champions League. They have lost just three matches this season and have conceded just two goals in the Champions League despite facing PSG, Barcelona, and Inter Milan.

New Bayern Munich coach was sacked by Chelsea earlier this season

Thomas Tuchel will be back in management after six months away. He was sacked by Chelsea earlier this season in a shock move back in September.

The German was let go just a day after they were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb and was replaced by Graham Potter. Posting for the first time since the sacking, Tuchel said days later:

"This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start."

He added:

"The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club's history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart."

Chelsea fans have been rallying for his return to the club, but the board have stuck by Potter.

