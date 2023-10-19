Former Chelsea midfielder not thinking about Liverpool move despite contract talks stalling at current club – Reports

Ex-Chelsea youth player and Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is allegedly uninterested in sealing a move to Liverpool in the future.

Earlier this month, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk reported that the Merseyside outfit have expressed a major interest in signing Musiala.

However, according to German news publication TZ, Musiala is not thinking about joining the Reds despite not being in contract talks with the Bavarians. His priority is still to remain at the Allianz Arena for a number of campaigns to realise his goals with a competitive squad.

Musiala, who has a contract until June 2026 at Thomas Tuchel's side, is said to be focussed on giving his all to help Bayern Munich lift major trophies in the future. He is hoping to win his second UEFA Champions League trophy and become a Ballon d'Or award winner as well.

A right-footed versatile midfielder, the 20-year-old has cemented himself as one of Bayern Munich's best players since his professional debut in 2020. He has guided them to 10 trophies so far, including four back-to-back Bundesliga titles and a FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

Musiala, who spent eight years in Chelsea's youth setup between 2011 and 2019, relished his best-ever campaign last time around. He netted 16 goals and laid out as many assists in 47 matches for the German outfit, earning a 2023 Golden Boy nomination in the process.

Should Musiala join Liverpool in the future, he could prove to be a first-team starter for them. He would emerge as a number 10 option ahead of a double pivot, or as a winger on either flank if and when required.

Liverpool join race to rope in Chelsea target

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk reported that Chelsea are aiming to sign Schalke star Assan Ouedraogo. However, they could face difficult competition from Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the near future.

Now, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told his scouts to monitor the 17-year-old's development at Schalke. He could amp up his club's pursuit should he be impressed with the player, who has a £17 million exit clause.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are also interested in snapping up the Liverpool and Chelsea target. Their interest in the German, who is also on Brighton and Everton's transfer radar, is believed to be the most concrete.

Ouedraogo, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, joined Schalke's youth ranks from Union Mulheim in 2014. After registering 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 age-group matches, he made his senior debut for his team in a Bundesliga 2 match earlier this July.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with passing and dribbling, Ouedraogo has scored one goal in nine matches for Schalke so far.