Former La Liga champions interested in Chelsea's Saul Niguez - Reports

La Liga giants Valencia are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez.

The Spaniard has endured a difficult time during his loan spell with the Blues and is expected to return to his parent club, Atletico Madrid, this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, Valencia are prepared to offer the midfielder the chance to rejuvenate his career. Due to their dire financial situation, the club will likely attempt to sign him on a season-long loan deal.

Saul Niguez rose through the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid before making his debut for the club during the 2011-12 season. He became a regular starter for Diego Simeone's side during the 2014-15 campaign and eventually developed into one of the best central midfielders in the world.

Niguez went on to make 340 appearances for Atletico Madrid in all competitions, scoring 43 goals and providing 20 assists. He helped the club win a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, and a Europa League title during his time there.

However, the midfielder fell down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid during the 2020-21 campaign and was often deployed by Diego Simeone as a left wing-back. He, therefore, sought a move away from the Spanish giants last summer.

Niguez joined Chelsea in September 2021 on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for €40 million at the end of the season. However, he has struggled to cope with the speed and physical nature of the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is currently on the fringes of Thomas Tuchel's squad and has been forced to make do with appearances in cup competitions. He has made just 16 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season.

Chelsea are, therefore, unlikely to exercise their option to buy Saul Niguez. The midfielder is likely to return to Atletico Madrid, who are believed to be eager to part ways with him.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign a replacement for Saul Niguez if he returns to Atletico Madrid

Saul Niguez has struggled to cope with the speed and physical nature of the Premier League

Chelsea will focus on parting ways with their fringe players this summer. Saul Niguez is likely to return to Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Ross Barkley could seek a move away from the Blues and join a club where he will be given a chance to play regular first-team football.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign replacements for the duo if they leave the club. They are set to welcome back youth academy products Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour from their loan spells with Crystal Palace and Norwich City, respectively, this summer.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson



"We will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide."

football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Thomas Tuchel on Conor Gallagher's Chelsea future."We will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide." Thomas Tuchel on Conor Gallagher's Chelsea future. "We will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide." football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

Gallagher has developed into one of the brightest young talents in English football during his loan spell with the Eagles this season. The midfielder has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 24 games across all competitions for Patrick Vieira's side.

Gilmour, on the other hand, has been a regular starter for Norwich City this season, acquiring some valuable game-time and experience. He has made 18 appearances for the Canaries across all competitions this campaign, recording two assists.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh