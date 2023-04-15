Former Liverpool star tells friends he misses Premier League side and wants to return - Reports

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane has reportedly told close friends that he misses his former side Liverpool and wants to return to the club this summer.

According to Football Insider, Mane, 31, is aching for a return to Anfield amid his souring relationship with Bayern. The Senegalese winger left Jurgen Klopp's side last summer to join Bayern in a £35 million deal. He has been in fine form at the Allianz Arena, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 32 games across competitions.

However, Mane was involved in a bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane following a 3-0 loss to Manchester in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. He is reportedly set to quit the Bavarians following his spat with the German. Bayern are believed to be looking to sell Mane and recoup the £35 million (including add-ons) they paid Liverpool for him last summer.

But a return to Anfield seems to be out of the equation as the Merseysiders have ruled out a move for their former forward. Liverpool are looking to rebuild their squad and Mane's age doesn't fit the profile of players they will be targeting.

Mane was a massive hit with Klopp's side in the six years he spent with the club. He scored 120 goals and contributed 48 assists in 269 appearances. He won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Chelsea look to open talks with Levi Colwill after Liverpool show interest

Levi Colwill (left) is on Liverpool and Manchester City's radar.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea will open talks with Levi Colwill, 20, whose current deal expires in 2025. He is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.

Colwill has impressed at the Amex Stadium, making 15 appearances across competitions and helping Brighton keep four clean sheets. The Englishman is composed on the ball and is best suited to playing on the left side in a back four in a 4-4-3 formation.

Interest in Colwill is believed to be high, with Liverpool sending scouts to watch him in action this season. The Reds need to boost the number of homegrown players in their 25-man squad for the next Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of Colwill and the Cityzens are also looking to improve their homegrown situation. Hence, Chelsea will be eager to secure a new long-term deal for the defender.

Brighton could still keep hold of Colwill, but will have to pay a fee in excess of £25 million as his parent club aren't keen on another loan. The west Londoners may look to convince him that he will be handed a more prominent role next season.

However, Colwill is yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea. He has made 26 appearances for their U21s and now has Premier League experience amid his loan spell with the Seagulls.

