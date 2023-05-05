Former Manchester United star likely to leave current club and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly linked with a move to Al-Nassr, where he could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cavani joined Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in October 2020 and scored 19 times in 59 games across competitions in the two seasons he spent there. He played 14 times alongside Cristiano Ronaldo before both players left Old Trafford last year.

Cavani left at the end of his contract to join Valencia on a two-year deal. Ronaldo's exit was far less cordial. He left the club by mutual consent in November but no one can deny the two parties parted ways with a bitter taste in their mouths.

According to Fichajes, Al-Nassr are interested in the Uruguay icon, who is struggling for form at Valencia. He has seven goals in 25 appearances for his new club but is without a goal in his last 14 appearances across competitions.

The former Napoli striker has also been linked with a move to Boca Juniors in Argentina apart from being admired by a number of Saudi Pro League clubs. It seems unlikely that he will stay with Los Che beyond the summer, especially if they are relegated this season.

Valencia have 34 points from 33 games and are 17th in the league table. They are only clear of the relegation zone due to their superior goal difference over Getafe.

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo urged to finish his career at Real Madrid

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has urged former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid and finish his career on a high.

The Portugal icon joined the Saudi Arabian outfit in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal as a player where he would pocket £175 million in annual wages. But the 38-year-old's time in Riyadh has been marked with ups and downs, with reports claiming that he is unhappy at Al-Nassr.

It has also been claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would welcome 'CR7' at the Santiago Bernabeu, but not as a player. Rivaldo told AS, via GOAL:

"Is the money he’s being paid make up for the not-so-happy life he’s living right now?... It would be good for him and for football to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid to finish his career.

He added:

"Of course, the fans have to understand that they can’t demand the same from him as they did when he was 25 or 26 years old, but he can still help the club achieve more."

Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid until his move to Juventus in July 2018, winning four UEFA Champions League titles among other trophies.

