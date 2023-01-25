French international rejects Chelsea's advances as he looks to move on a free transfer this summer: Reports

Marcus Thuram has snubbed interest from Chelsea to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the end of the season, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Thuram impressed for France during the limited chances he received during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, providing two assists from just 146 minutes of playing time. His performances for Les Bleus and Borussia Monchengladbach have seen him attract interest from clubs, including Chelsea.

There have been claims that the London giants have opened talks over a potential deal for Thuram this month. It was said that the forward could be available for a cut-price deal during the ongoing winter transfer window due to his contract situation at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Thuram, who joined the Bundesliga club from En Avant Guingamp in 2019, has his contract expiring at the end of the season. The winter window thus offers the German outfit the last opportunity to secure a transfer fee for him as things stand.

However, it has now emerged that the France international has decided to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the end of the season. He prefers to leave the club as a free agent in the summer rather than seek a move now, according to the aforementioned source.

Chelsea have thus received a setback in their efforts to sign the forward this month. They now face the prospect of having to face greater competition for him ahead of the 2023-24 season.

By allowing his contract to run down, Thuram will be in a better position to demand bigger wages in the summer. He will also now be able to try and finish the season as the Bundesliga's top scorer.

The Frenchman has found the back of the net 10 times in 15 league appearances so far this term. He is currently the third-top scorer behind Christophe Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug.

Graham Potter's side will not be too concerned about missing out on Thuram's signing as they have already signed three attackers this month. They have added Joao Felix (loan), Mykhailo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke to their ranks.

Chelsea are not the only club interested in signing Thuram

It is worth noting that Chelsea are not the only club interested in signing Thuram this year. Barcelona have also notably been linked with a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach frontman.

The two clubs could now find themselves battling it out for the 25-year-old in the summer. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if other clubs will enter the race to acquire his services on a free transfer.

