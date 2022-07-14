Gennaro Gattuso 'pushing' to sign Chelsea midfielder at Valencia: Reports

Valencia are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea's forgotten man Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer, as per Calciomercato.

According to the report, Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso is 'pushing' to sign the French midfielder, who he signed on loan while in charge of AC Milan.

Bakayoko, 27, was signed by the Blues from AS Monaco back in 2017 for £36 million, having impressed for the Ligue 1 side.

However, Bakayoko failed to adapt to the Premier League and was soon sent out on loan to the likes of AC Milan, Monaco, and Napoli.

He has made 43 appearances for the west London outfit and is seemingly surplus to requirements.

A potential deal is complicated because he is still on loan at Milan, with the Serie A side having agreed a two-year deal back in 2021.

Valencia will have to pay a fee to lure the Frenchman to the Mestalla Stadium due to the many loans he has been involved in.

Gattuso's side are not the only club showing an interest in the 27-year-old, as Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are also reportedly keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Bakayoko made 18 appearances for Milan last season, and the Rossoneri appear willing to part ways with the player.

Question marks remain concerning Bakayoko's long-term future at Stamford Bridge, with interest growing from potential suitors.

He has two years left on his current deal with the Blues and may be available on the cheap, given he is still on loan at Milan.

Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko needs to leave permanently

Bakayoko is becoming a journeyman

Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived at Chelsea in 2018 as part of the influx of AS Monaco talent that had joined top European sides.

Kylian Mbappe moved to PSG, Fabinho joined Liverpool in 2018, and Bernardo Silva arrived at Manchester City in 2017.

Bakayoko's stock was high following impressive performances for Monaco, particularly in the UEFA Champions League campaign of 2017.

His performances against Manchester City in the Round of 16 earned praise, and he was soon heading to Stamford Bridge.

However, to say the French midfielder has been a flop at the Blues would be an understatement as he never got going in west London.

A permanent departure from Chelsea is for the best for the player and the club, with the midfielder seemingly just not a Premier League player.

