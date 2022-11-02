Gerard Pique among 3 Barcelona superstars blocking Lionel Messi's dream return from PSG: Reports

Gerard Pique is among three Barcelona players who are reportedly blocking Lionel Messi's dream return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentine playmaker has already entered the final year of his deal with PSG and could be available on a free transfer in the summer.

As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, Barcelona are keen on bringing the fan favorite back to the club next summer. Messi himself is also seeking a return to the Catalan side, but there are several complications for the deal to happen.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is determined to bring him back to the club as well after their humiliation in the UEFA Champions League since his departure.

The Blaugrana have been knocked out of the group stages for the second season in a row now and are now headed to the Europa League.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has also given a nod to bring back his former teammate and has even decided on his role in the side.

However, Barcelona's financial situation makes the dream return of the club's greatest player complicated.

They are only allowed to pay only €656 million in wages right now and it is practically impossible for them to meet Messi's financial demands.

As per La Liga's financial rules, they need to have a 1-to-1 rule rule for this season. This means they have financial fair play to register players only if others are sold.

However, they must resolve their financial problems and meet the requirements in order to register new players next season.

Hence, a January return for Messi could be on the cards, but the presence of three players could be the stumbling block in that.

The three captains, Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, are the three highest players right now at Barcelona right now.

The Catalan giants want to part ways with all three of them next summer but with them in the squad, a January move for Messi would not be feasible.

Inter Miami could beat Barcelona for the signature of PSG superstar Lionel Messi

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has tipped Inter Miami to win the race for Lionel Messi's signature thanks to their deal with Adidas.

The PSG man has been widely linked with a move to the Major League Soccer side co-owned by David Beckham.

GOAL @goal It's better to be with Lionel Messi than against him It's better to be with Lionel Messi than against him 😅 https://t.co/ixeWLQ0Fv0

The Argentine ace has been on fire this season for PSG, having scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

We will have to wait and see where the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ends up amid interest from both Barcelona and Inter Miami.

As reported by Sports Mole, PSG are also looking to tie Messi down with a new deal until the summer of 2024.

