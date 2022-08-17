Gerard Pique rejects offer from European giants to leave Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has reportedly turned down the chance to sign for Juventus this summer.

The 35-year-old has played 606 times for his boyhood club and will go down as a Barca legend. However, following the summer arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde, the Spain international has fallen down the pecking order.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Xavi has warned his former teammate Pique that his game time will be limited this season. The manager has given the defender the option to either leave or stay and fight for his place but not be a disruptive figure.

The report claims that Pique has decided to stay and that his behavior has been exemplary. He is determined to silence those who feel his time at the top is over.

Meanwhile, Juventus are keen to sign a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who left Turin to join Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Pique would have been an ideal fit for the Serie A giants, with manager Massimiliano Allegri preferring the veteran style centre-back. The likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have thrived under the Italian boss in recent years.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖| Barca know that it is very difficult to reach a salary agreement with Pique & Busquets at the moment, and the best way to generate space in FFP is through the sale of players. Memphis-Juve is the most advanced transfer right now. [#fcblive 🎖| Barca know that it is very difficult to reach a salary agreement with Pique & Busquets at the moment, and the best way to generate space in FFP is through the sale of players. Memphis-Juve is the most advanced transfer right now. [ @gbsans 🚨🎖| Barca know that it is very difficult to reach a salary agreement with Pique & Busquets at the moment, and the best way to generate space in FFP is through the sale of players. Memphis-Juve is the most advanced transfer right now. [@gbsans] #fcblive https://t.co/CV1HmCsOgf

Xavi Hernandez declares "everyone starts from zero" at Barcelona in seaech of first-team football

Despite their well-documented financial issues, the Blaugrana have enjoyed a busy transfer window and now find themselves full of defensive options.

Xavi will be hoping to improve his side's fortunes this term following their group stage Champions League exit last year. However, following their exciting new arrivals, the legendary former midfielder was asked about Pique's first-team prospects this season.

During their pre-season tour of the US, Xavi told SPORT:

“Just like everyone else, everyone starts from zero, everyone will compete for a position. He who performs best will play more.”

“The more solutions that I have as a manager, the better, we are putting together a great team, the club is making a big effort in order to be competitive and we have to show it. My objective is to return Barcelona to the top of the world.”

Pique will compete for a place in Barcelona's back four along with new signings Christensen and Kounde, as well as Eric Garcia, Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo. World Cup winner with Spain, Pique still has two years left on his current deal at the Camp Nou.

Let's Barca! @Lets_Barca Barcelona owes €102 million to Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets in wages, and both players are willing to do whatever it takes to help the club.



Respect = ♾ Barcelona owes €102 million to Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets in wages, and both players are willing to do whatever it takes to help the club.Respect = ♾ https://t.co/DsiMca2QfF

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh