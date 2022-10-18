Graham Potter identifies 22-year-old Ligue 1 star as perfect strike partner for Aubameyang at Chelsea as Blues eye January move: Reports

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has reportedly set sights on bringing Lille striker Jonathan David to Stamford Bridge. The Englishman believes the Canadian striker would be the perfect partner for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As per a report in Jeunes Footeux, David has attracted interest from Chelsea. The forward is seen as one who could lead the attack in the coming years for the London side after an impressive spell at Lille.

The Canadian striker has played 107 matches for the Ligue1 side in all competitions and scored 41 times. He was in similar form for KAA Gent, too, as he managed 37 goals in 83 matches for the Belgian side before moving to Lille in 2020.

Chelsea will have to pay at least €60 million to sign David, with the striker's current contract expiring in 2025.

The Blues signed Aubameyang this summer after Timo Werner re-joined RB Leipzig. Chelsea do have Armando Broja and Kai Havertz in the squad to play alongside Aubameyang, while Romelu Lukaku is also on their books. The Belgian is currently on loan at Inter Milan and will return next summer.

Chelsea target wanted to leave Lille in the summer

Jonathan David's agent Nick Mavromaras spoke to Radio Canada during the 2021-22 season. He admitted that it would be the striker's last season at Lille.

He said:

"For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille, but it will be his last season there for several reasons. I think the Premier League is a good option for him. I think that he likes Spain a lot also because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players. These two leagues are a big priority for him, but nothing is excluded."

Speaking about the possible price tag, he added:

"I can't say the price today. It's down to Lille. But in the end, that's football. Jonathan isn't going to show it, but he knows he is one of the best young forwards in the world. There's also Erling Haaland who could cost between €75m and €100m… If you want to be part of that list, you have to learn to manage the pressure."

Arsenal and Liverpool were linked with the striker, but they opted to sign Gabriel Jesus and Darwin Nunez, respectively.

