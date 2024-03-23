Guardiola orders Manchester City chiefs to schedule personal meeting to convince 21-year-old Bundesliga star about Etihad transfer: Reports 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly ordered the club's hierarchy to schedule a meeting with Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala to convince him about a transfer to the Etihad, according to Catalan media outlet El Nacional.

As per the report, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva's future at the club are uncertain. The Belgian has been linked with a Saudi Arabia move, while the Portuguese has been on Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona's shortlists.

Those at Etihad are also disappointed with record signing Jack Grealish's performances this season as the Englishman has suffered from persistent injury issues this season. They have now reportedly set their sights on Musiala, who has been one of Bayern's key players in recent seasons.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and has provided seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions. Since making his first team debut in 2020, Musiala has scored 43 goals and has provided 30 assists in 156 appearances for the Bavarians.

However, Musiala's current contract with Bayern expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. The Germany international is currently valued at an estimated €110 million by Transfermarkt, a sum that Manchester City can easily spend if Pep Guardiola wants to add the German to his ranks.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Jamal Musiala's Bayern Munich contract situation amidst Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's interest

While Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly holds a keen interest in Jamal Musiala, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Bayern want to hand him a new contract proposal.

Romano claimed on the Here We Go podcast that Bayern consider Musiala's contract situation as a priority and want to sort it out as soon as possible.

Speaking on the same, Romano said (via Football Transfers):

"They know they can't miss on this one. Musiala's contract, the current one, expires in summer 2026, so there are still two years left on his contract, but Bayern want to resolve this topic as soon as possible."

Romano added:

"This is going to be a very important contract proposal in terms of salary, in terms of bonus linked to potential trophy wins and important targets for the player."

Pep Guardiola already has players like Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, and more who can play as wide options for Manchester City. Signing Musiala, though, could turn out to be a masterstroke for the Cityzens.