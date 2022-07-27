"He's one they will look at" - Ryan Taylor makes exciting Arsenal transfer claim about 23-year-old forward

English journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that Arsenal could consider a move for Dutch forward Cody Gakpo. The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window thus far, and have signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner. However, the club are seemingly keen to continue bolstering its squad before the close of the window.

The north London club were heavily linked with a move for Brazilian winger Raphinha. Mikel Arteta's side were eager to sign a world-class winger to provide competition to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith Rowe. However, Raphinha opted to join Barcelona instead. Arsenal could therefore switch their focus to PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign as he scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions and helped PSV win the KNVB Cup. Arsenal have also been linked with a move for West Ham star Jarrod Bowen, but the Hammers are unlikely to sell to a direct Premier League rival and could demand 'a ridiculously big offer', according to Ryan Taylor.

"He's [Cody Gakpo] on they will look at. I'm not sure about the links to Bowen, I don't think West Ham would consider a sale and if they did, it would take a ridiculously big offer," Taylor told GiveMeSport.

Jarrod Bowen enjoyed an impressive campaign last season. He scored 18 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions and helped West Ham reach the semi-finals of the Europa League. He could prefer to stay with David Moyes' than move to the Emirates Stadium as the Hammers are seemingly heading in the right direction under the Scottish tactician.

West Ham finished seventh in the league table last season, thereby qualifying for next season's Europa Conference League. They have strengthened their squad this summer by signing Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, and Alphonse Areola.

Arsenal could also attempt to sign a midfielder this summer

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City earlier this month. The Ukrainian has thrived whilst playing as a midfielder for his national side. He could be given the chance to play in midfield for the Gunners, but he is more likely to compete with Kieran Tierney for the left-back spot.

The Gunners could therefore attempt to sign a world-class box-to-box midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny produced the goods for the club towards the end of last season, but lacked the consistency and ball-playing skills required to start on a regular basis.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are interested in signing Juvetus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan with an option to buy. The Brazilian has struggled to nail down a regular starting place and live up to expectations since joining the Bianconeri in a deal worth €72 million in 2020.

The 25-year-old will be keen to resurrect his career and become a regular starter next season to boost his chances of making Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

