"He is a star" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester City have entered race to sign Arsenal and Newcastle United target

Guardiola reportedly joins the hunt
Matthew Guyett
Modified Apr 26, 2022 08:28 PM IST
Rumors

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported Manchester City have joined the race for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with Arsenal and Newcastle United also interested.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has had a fine season at the Groupama Stadium. He has scored 10 goals and contributed seven assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

His eye-catching performances have caught the attention of top Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle (per ChronicleLive).

Fabrizio Romano (via HITC) said regarding City's interest in Paqueta:

“I’m told that Lucas Paqueta is a player they [City] really appreciate, with his skills. It will be a complicated and tough negotiation with Lyon. He is a star, it will be more than complicated – no talks, but they do like Paqueta.”
Fabrizio Romano reporting that Manchester City will sign a midfielder this summer. Matheus Nunes and Lucas Paqueta are two names mentioned. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #mcfc https://t.co/LSWE2VhYSa

Paqueta is likely to cost around £58 million with his contract at Lyon running until June 2025.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United's interest in Lucas Paqueta

Paqueta is of interest to Manchester City and Arsenal
The Lyon midfielder's reputation has been growing at a fast rate in Ligue 1 with his impressive performances being heralded. So much so that he has earned 31 international caps for Brazil since making his international debut back in September 2018.

Manchester City are set to lose a midfielder of their own this summer with Fernandinho calling time on his eight successful years at the Etihad. However, the Brazilian is a defensive midfielder while Paqueta is an attacking midfielder. It is a position Pep Guardiola already has a number of options at the club.

The likes of Bernado Silva, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish can all fill the role, but Paqueta may be signed to allow for more options on the wing.

Arsenal are interested in signing Lyon's Lucas Paqueta, who has 10 goals and 6 assists this season. The interest is reportedly being led by Edu. Lyon expected to be holding out for €80m. (🗣️ | @jorgenicola via @iemadAFC) https://t.co/Pmihg6LXFB

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is also an admirer of Paqueta despite having signed attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid last summer.

The Gunners are targeting UEFA Champions League football and currently sit fourth, two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal may therefore require more depth as they will be contending in European competition, having spent this season only playing in domestic competitions.

#Newcastle are serious contenders for the signature of Brazilian talent, Lucas Paqueta 🇧🇷Paqueta’s ex Lyon teammate Bruno Guimaraes has now been in talks with his compatriot to convince him to join the new project in Newcastle ⚫️⚪️New ownership wants him at all costs https://t.co/i6kYx5hs4A

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have been undergoing a transformation under Eddie Howe and an admirable one at that.

They signed Paqueta's former Lyon teammate and Brazilian compatriot Bruno Guimaraes in January. He has played a key role in the side's resurgance, which has seen them rise out of the relegation spots into 9th place.

They could keep their resurgence going by signing the promising Paqueta.

