"He doesn't want to play for them anymore" - Journalist says Chelsea target is desperate to leave the club in January 

Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez reportedly wants to leave SL Benfica in the January transfer window.

The Blues have been highly linked with the Argentine midfielder, who was one of the standout performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He won the Young Player of the Tournament award as La Albiceleste lifted the trophy after 36 years.

His brilliant performances at the World Cup have garnered interest from some top clubs, including the Blues.

As per journalist Jacob Steinberg, Fernandez has also expressed his desire to leave Benfica. While the Portuguese club want the midfielder to stay until the summer, they will accept an offer of around €127 million for him.

Steinberg reported on Twitter:

"Enzo Fernandez has again told Benfica he doesn't want to play for them any more. They would definitely accept a bid of €127m from Chelsea, even if paid over three instalments. Benfica have been trying to get Fernandez to stay until the summer."

He added:

"Question remains whether Chelsea go that high but sources in Portugal have expected the deal to happen since last week. Chelsea are also meeting Shakhtar over [Mykhaylo] Mudryk this week."

The west London side have struggled due to injuries in midfield this season. While N'Golo Kante has seen just 175 minutes of action so far, Mateo Kovacic has also struggled to maintain full fitness consistently.

Hence, Fernandez could be a big addition to Graham Potter's side in January. The Argentine midfielder has played 25 games for Benfica this season, contributing three goals and five assists.

Chelsea looking to make the most of January transfer window

Chelsea have already signed striker David Datro Fofana from Molde FK in the January window. They have also reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Christopher Nkunku but the Frenchman will join the club in the summer.

They are highly interested in signing Fernandez and have also submitted a bid for AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile (via David Ornstein).

The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but with a game in hand. Injury issues and poor form have seen them struggle massively this season under Graham Potter. They have won just one out of their previous eight league games.

The west London side will hope that these potential new signings will be able to turn their season around. They next host Manchester City in the league on Thursday, January 5.

