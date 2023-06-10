Highly rated Dutch star to reject Liverpool and Manchester United - Reports

RSC Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is not keen on joining Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United, according to journalist Alan Nixon (via Inside Fubtol).

Verbruggen has made 31 senior appearances across competitions for Anderlecht since arriving from NAC Breda for less than £300,000 in 2020, keeping 11 clean sheets. His performances for the Belgian Pro League club, who named him their Player of the Season this term, have seen him attract interest from multiple clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Dutchman. Both Premier League giants could bring in the youngster to make him their backup goalkeeper.

However, Verbruggen has no interest in joining either club, according to the aforementioned source. He's not tempted by the prospect of joining the English heavyweights due to fears over playing time.

Burnley, meanwhile, are also credited with an interest in Verbruggen. The Clarets have former Manchester City talent Arijanet Muric in their ranks but are keen to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of their Premier League return.

Turf Moor could be a more enticing destination for the 20-year-old, as Burnley could offer him the No. 1 spot. It's also worth noting that the shot-stopper made seven appearances under their manager Vincent Kompany before the tactician swapped Anderlecht for the Clarets last year.

Burnley, who have earned promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners, have made a £13 million offer for Verbruggen, as per the aforementioned report. They're optimistic about convincing the goalkeeper to make the switch if they strike a deal with the Brussels-based club.

The Turf Moor outfit were linked with a move for the youngster in the last two transfer windows. They will be hopeful of getting a deal across the line this time.

Liverpool and Manchester United have several common targets

Bart Verbruggen is not the only player both Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in this summer.

The Premier League giants appear to have several common targets ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Red Devils were linked with a move for Alexis Mac Allister before the Argentinian moved to Anfield this week.

Similarly, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has garnered interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United. The England international, though, prefers to join Erik ten Hag's side, as per reports.

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is another player linked with both heavyweights. Ten Hag reportedly wants to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford, having worked with him at Ajax, while the Reds have eyed him as part of their midfield rebuild.

Anfield and Old Trafford have been mooted as potential destinations for Gravenberch's Bayern teammate Benjamin Pavard, too. The Frenchman is prepared to test himself in another league after playing seven years in Germany.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes