Highly rated winger set to reject PSG and join Chelsea: Reports

Benfica star Diego Moreira is reportedly set to seal a permanent move to Chelsea despite being heavily linked with a summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Moreira, 18, has emerged as one of the most notable talents in Europe due to his fine outings across age-group games for the Eagles. Since arriving from Standard Liege's academy in 2020, he has grown by leaps and bounds.

A left-footed forward blessed with pace and flair, the Portugal U19 international has turned a lot of heads in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has scored three goals and contributed four assists in 1,044 minutes of action for Benfica B so far, spread across 24 appearances across all competitions.

According to Record, Moreira is set to leave Benfica at the end of his contract and join Chelsea during the close season. He is set to reject advances from the likes of PSG and AC Milan ahead of the 2023-24 term.

Moreira, who is the son of ex-Standard Liege midfielder Almami Moreira, has been compared to former Manchester United winger Nani due to his pace and versatility. He has also been likened to Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane.

So far, Moreira has lifted three trophies at junior level. He helped Benfica B lift the 2021-22 UEFA Youth League, netting four goals and registering five assists in 10 tournament appearances last campaign.

Since the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital takeover last summer, Chelsea have splashed the cash on a host of youngsters with an eye on the future. They roped in Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Gabriel Slonina for a combined sum of over £60 million over the last two transfer windows.

Didier Drogba urges Chelsea target to snub potential move to PSG

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has advised Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with the Blues of late, to avoid sealing a move to PSG in the upcoming summer transfer window. He told Canal+:

"If he is really in the sights of a club like PSG, it shows the full extent of his talent and the season he is having. But, PSG is not the club he needs to continue his progress."

Osimhen, 24, has been a hot topic of speculation since the turn of the year due to his stellar performances for Luciano Spalletti's outfit this season. He has scored 26 goals and laid out five assists in 31 appearances so far.

The Parisians are set to blow Chelsea out of the water with a £134 million bid for Osimhen, as per Football Insider.

