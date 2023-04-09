“Hopes for a top club move” - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United & Chelsea target will leave for around €40m

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya will be allowed to leave in the summer for around €40 million, with both Manchester United and Chelsea interested. Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Spanish shot-stopper will likely be heading out of the Gtech Community Stadium this summer.

Raya, 27, is highly sought-after after an impressive season with Brentford, keeping nine clean sheets in 31 games across competitions. The Spaniard ranks first in the Premier League with saves made (123).

His inspired performances for the Bees have attracted the attention of Chelsea and Manchester United. According to Romano, he could be allowed to leave for around €40 million. He tweeted:

"David Raya will not sign a new deal; no changes on his future as many important clubs are monitoring him closely for the summer."

Romano added:

"Understand Brentford will ask €40m fee for Raya - while player position is clear: he hopes for top club move."

Manchester United are keen to bolster their goalkeeping options as they yearn for competition for David de Gea. The veteran Spanish stopper has been in fine form this season, albeit with the odd mistake. He has also not been the most dependable with the ball at his feet but has made world-class saves this term.

However, Erik ten Hag will need to replace De Gea in the long term, and Raya could do so while also competing for a starting berth next season. De Gea is also yet to agree a new contract with the Red Devils, as he's not too keen to lower his wages to seal a renewal. His current deal expires in the summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea seem intent on signing Raya as a potential candidate to replace Kepa Arizzabalaga. The latter has displaced Edouard Mendy as the Blues' No.1. However, he has not been overly impressive this season and could be replaced. Meanwhile, Mendy's future seems to lie away from Stamford Bridge, as he recently rejected a new five-year contract.

However, Manchester United and Chelsea might not be leading the race to sign Raya. Reports claim that the Bees keeper is expected to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. It will be interesting to see whether a race between the three Premier League sides ensues for the Spaniard.

Manchester United & Chelsea joined by Bayern Munich in race for Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa could be on the move in the summer..

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chiesa from Juventus. The Old Lady are unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after being hit by a 15-point deduction. They sit eight points off the top four.

The three European heavyweights could look to take advantage of that, but Chiesa could cost around €90 million. He has featured 19 times across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

He has dealt with injury issues, but Chiesa has emerged as one of Italian football's most exciting attackers. He impressed at the European Championships in 2021 in Italy's victorious campaign.

