Manchester United dealt transfer blow as key target expected to join Premier League rivals - Reports

Manchester United have been handed a blow, as Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is expected to join their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils have been searching for competition for David de Gea.

Raya, 27, is expected to leave the Bees in the summer after rejecting two contract offers. Reports claim that the Red Devils are interested in the Spaniard to provide competition for De Gea. He has been in fine form for Brentford this season, keeping nine clean sheets in 27 games across competitions. However, Manchester United are not the only Premier League side interested in his services.

Tottenham have set their sights on Raya too, as they look to replace Hugo Lloris. The French goalkeeper is now 36 and has just a year left in his contract. Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has told TeamTalk that Brentford expect the Spaniard to join Spurs:

“Brentford will not be allowing Raya to just leave, unless they get a significant fee. Raya’s people remain confident that the interest in him will see a bid come in from a big club. They believe he is very high on Tottenham’s wishlist to replace Hugo Lloris.”

Bees boss Thomas Frank has suggested that it will take upwards of £40 million to prise Raya away from the Gtech Community Stadium. Manchester United and Tottenham have been joined by Chelsea in the hunt for the Spaniard.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag says team can win without Casemiro

Ten Hag on Casemiro's absence

Casemiro will serve a four-match domestic ban after picking up his second straight red card of the season. The Brazilian midfielder's studs rolled over the ball and into Southampton attacker Carlos Alcaraz's leg in the goalless league draw last Sunday (March 12).

The former Real Madrid man has been instrumental in the Red Devils' resurgence this season, providing five goals and six assists in 38 games across competitions. Nevertheless, Ten Hag insists that Manchester United can win without the £74 million midfielder, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

“We have done really well without Casemiro. Against Arsenal, the two against Leeds, I remember all the games, and I think we did really well also without Casemiro at the start of the season. I want to have Casemiro available because he has a huge impact on our game."

Ten Hag added:

“We also won many games without Casemiro, and we have to do it with other players. It’s about the players who are available.”

Manchester United next face Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday (March 19). This will be the first of four games Casemiro will miss, with the Brazilian also set to sit out league games against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton.

Poll : 0 votes