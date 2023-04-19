How much will Chelsea's £300m wage bill be slashed by? Reports suggest players set for massive pay cuts if they fail to secure UCL football

Chelsea are reportedly set for a massive decrease on their £300 million wage bill with the club all but confirmed to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season.

The Daily Mail reports that recent signings and players who have secured new contracts are set for a decrease of at least 30% of their wages. There have even been discussions of that being slashed to as high as 50%.

Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions League after a 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) quarterfinal defeat against Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 18). Winning the tournament was their biggest hope of qualifying for next season's competition.

The West London giants are 11th in the Premier League, 17 points off the top four with just seven games remaining. Hence, the Blues' hopes of featuring in next season's Champions League are essentially over.

Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Ebghali have introduced a new bonus structure in players' contracts linked to Champions League qualification. That involves their wages fluctuating depending on their participation in the competition. Former owner Roman Abramovich only rewarded players for winning trophies.

This new structure was implemented to help motivate players. However, it also gives Chelsea protection against a financial shortfall from failure to reach the lucrative Champions League. However, Blues players whose contracts were signed during the Abramovich regime are set to be paid their full salaries.

There have been a host of changes to the squad since the change in ownership. Twelve players have signed permanent contracts with the club since the takeover in May, while seven players signed new deals post Abramovich's exit.

It's a concerning time at Stamford Bridge with players looking for a sense of direction under the new regime. Thiago Silva has made his feelings clear on the issues plaguing the club. He alluded to the fact that the Blues have been through four permanent and interim coaches under the new ownership:

"I think the first step has been made. An incorrect step, but it has been made. We can’t be blaming the managers if we don’t take responsibility. It’s a hard period for the club, with a lot of indecision. We can’t be blaming the managers if we don’t take responsibility."

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy could be headed to Juventus

Edouard Mendy is creeping towards the exit door.

Chelsea's season has been one to forget, and this summer looks set to be a vital one for the club. Several first-team players' futures hang in the balance, with the club needing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

There has been speculation over Edouard Mendy's future, as the Senegalese goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order. He has featured 11 times across competitions this season, keeping one clean sheet.

Reports claim that Serie A side Juventus are interested in signing Mendy. The Blues shot-stopper has been displaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga but is yet to agree a new contract. His current deal expires in 2025, and he's valued by Transfermarkt at €18 million.

Poll : 0 votes