How much will Mason Mount earn at Manchester United? Report details wages the ex-Chelsea star will get at the Red Devils

Manchester United have sealed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea and a new report has delved into the finances involved in the deal.

The Athletic report that Mount stands to earn £200,000 rising to £250,000 per week at Old Trafford, joining on a five-year deal. This is a similar amount to that which the Blues were offering the 24-year-old.

These wages are also the same amount that Liverpool were proposing to Mount. The English midfielder decided against a move to Jurgen Klopp's side in favor of Manchester United.

The Red Devils finally agreed on a deal with Chelsea after seeing three bids previously fail. The two Premier League giants have met in the middle at a £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons deal.

However, the add-ons are notably difficult to achieve as Mount would need to win multiple trophies over the coming seasons. Moreover, he will need to play in the majority of games which if this does come to fruition would almost feel like a defeat for the west Londoners.

Mason Mount's desire to join Erik ten Hag's side does stem from his lust for trophies. He told the club's official website:

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

Mason Mount joins United as a UEFA Champions League winner, starring in Chelsea's 2020-21 campaign in Europe. He has also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The English attacker made 195 appearances for the Blues, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists.

Manchester United turn their attention to former Chelsea target Andre Onana after Mason Mount capture

Onana looks to be next on Ten Hag's list.

Manchester United look set to follow up on the signing of Mason Mount with a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils have made a £39 million proposal for Onana while Inter value him at £52 million. Ten Hag looks set to replace David de Gea whose contract expired on June 30.

Chelsea were showing an interest in Onana heading into the summer. However, the Evening Standard reported last month that the Blues dropped their interest as they studied other options such as Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and Brentford’s David Raya.

This paved the way for Manchester United to make their move for the 27-year-old who impressed this past season. The Cameroonian kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions for the Nerazzurri. He could be reunited with Ten Hag who previously managed him at Ajax.

