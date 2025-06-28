“I hope it continues like this” - Valencia captain makes feelings clear about rumored Arsenal bid to sign Cristhian Mosquera

Valencia captain Jose Gaya has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's reported rejected bid for defender Cristhian Mosquera. The Spaniard has reportedly emerged as one of the Gunners' primary targets in the transfer market this summer.

Ad

According to recent reports from Radio Marca Valencia via GOAL, the LaLiga outfit has rejected Arsenal's opening bid to sign Cristhian Mosquera. The offer reportedly did not match their asking price of €20 million for the centre-back. However, the Gunners appear to have reached a personal agreement with Mosquera, who's keen on a move to the Emirates. His current contract with Valencia runs out next year, but Arsenal will continue their pursuit of the youngster.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Spanish outlet A Punt, Valencia captain Jose Gaya shared his thoughts on the Gunners' pursuit of Mosquera. He hoped the Spaniard, along with other academy products Javi Guerra and César Tárrega, could stay at the club this summer.

"I would be delighted if all three could stay because I think they can give a lot this new season and bring a lot of joy to the fans. As of today, unless there’s any breaking news, I think all three of them are still with us, and I hope it continues like this, and they continue to grow as players," Gaya said (via Now Arsenal).

Ad

Valencia are reportedly keen on retaining Cristhian Mosquera by offering him a new deal soon. The Spanish defender's agent, Sergio Barila, claimed the player is very happy at the LaLiga club and discussions are ongoing about a contract renewal. Mosquera's case will be one to look out for, as the Gunners are reportedly not planning on giving up on his signature.

Arsenal interested in signing Chelsea star Noni Madueke this summer: Reports

Noni Madueke - Source: Getty

According to Fabrizio Romano (h/t The Blue Dodger on X), Arsenal are keen on signing Chelsea star Noni Madueke this summer. The forward is the Gunners' second transfer target from the Blues, after their interest in signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ad

Romano further reported that Noni Madueke's future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt. While Chelsea are open to keeping him, they are also not opposed to letting him leave for an appropriate fee. The English forward has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 44 outings across competitions. His current contract with Chelsea runs out in 2030.

The Gunners have been hunting the market to reinforce their attack, including eyeing wingers like Nico Williams. Noni Madueke could be a good addition to the squad and provide some competition to young attackers like Bukayo Saka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More