“I think he could land in Manchester United or Everton” – Agent tips Old Trafford as potential destination for 27-year-old forward

According to his agent Alessandro Monfrecola, Hirving Lozano could end up at Manchester United or Everton next summer. Monfrecola has claimed that the winger could leave Naples in June.

According to Monfrecola, Lozano has a desire to play for one of the biggest clubs in England. He said (via Gonfia la Rete, SportWitness):

"Next June, Lozano will leave in my opinion, also because he earns over 4 million at Napoli. Although he is delighted to be here, he has never hidden that he aspired to the top English clubs, although now he is probably realising that Napoli itself is a top club."

The agent added that while the Mexican attacker admires Barcelona and Real Madrid, he could end up moving to the Premier League:

"He has never hidden that he loves Barcelona and Real Madrid, but unless Ancelotti falls in love with him again, he has no market. I think he could land in Manchester United or Everton. This does not exclude that other English teams could enter the negotiations."

The 27-year-old has assisted just once in nine games across all competitions this season for Napoli. Only five of those appearances have seen him feature in the starting XI, indicating that manager Luciano Spalletti does not consider him untouchable.

The Mexico international was linked to Goodison Park when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge at Everton. The Italian manager reportedly wanted a reunion with Lozano after managing him at Napoli.

However, Ancelotti's interest in the former PSV Eindhoven star has cooled since he took over the managerial helm at Real Madrid in 2021. Meanwhile, United have also been touted as a potential destination for Lozano.

Erik ten Hag's options on the wings at Manchester United

Manager Erik ten Hag is not devoid of quality options on the wings at Manchester United. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are more than capable of playing on both wings.

Moreover, the club broke the bank to sign Antony from Ajax this summer for a fee rising up to €100 million. Amad Diallo, who is on loan at Sunderland, and the highly-rated Anthony Elanga are two other young players who can play out wide.

Amidst this, it seems unlikely that Ten Hag will dip into the market for a winger even if Lozano becomes available. A young centre-forward to potentially replace the wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo would be a more sound investment.

