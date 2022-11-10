"If PSG wants to sell him" - Galatasaray confirm interest in signing Ligue 1 champion

Galatasaray are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal at the end of the season, as per journalist Hadrien Grenier.

The Argentine permanently joined Les Parisiens from Inter Milan in the summer of 2020 but failed to find regular playing time with the French outfit. In his three full seasons with PSG, Icardi has registered 38 goals and 10 assists in 92 appearances.

However, he featured in the starting XI on just 58 occasions. Sporting director Luis Campos acquired the services of Hugo Ekitike this summer on an initial loan deal from Stade de Reims.

Icardi's gametime could have taken a further hit, and as a result, the former Sampdoria forward joined Galatasaray on a free loan transfer. The Turkish outfit are seemingly in awe of the Argentine's legacy and are open to adding him to their ranks on a permanent basis.

"Si le PSG veut le vendre en fin de saison et que la demande est adaptée à nos conditions économiques, Galatasaray n'hésitera pas à ajouter une star mondiale comme Icardi à son équipe."

However, they have made it clear that the finances of a potential deal should be in line with what they can afford. Icardi's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer of 2024.

This would be music to the ears of Gala, who could sign the two-time Ligue 1 champion for a cut-price fee next summer if he doesn't renew his deal with PSG. It is unlikely that the Parisians will offer him fresh terms as Icardi's importance to the team has waned in recent months.

The Barcelona youth academy member has scored three goals and provided an assist in five Super Lig games for his new club this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing a move to PSG - reports

Icardi risks falling even further down manager Christophe Galtier's pecking order if he stays in Paris and Cristiano Ronaldo joins the club next summer.

According to Marca (h/t Eurosport), the Portugal icon dreams of playing for the French giants at the Parc des Princes and reportedly said the following:

"I know the door is open. I see myself playing at the Parc des Princes, in front of 50,000 Portuguese emigrants. It would be fantastic."

Ronaldo's desire to leave Old Trafford is well documented but it remains to be seen if PSG will invest in the 37-year-old forward. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi's respective futures at the club are also up in the air.

But Ronaldo, at his age, will not be a long-term solution to that potential problem.

