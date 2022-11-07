PSG considering parting with one of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar due to financial and sporting reasons: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could reportedly sell one of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi in the summer of 2023 for some financial leeway in the transfer window.

As per MediaFoot (h/t le10sport), sporting director Luis Campos could sanction the sale of the aforementioned stars for two reasons. Firstly, it will help PSG balance their books and secondly, it will realign the club's identity as one that is focused on the team rather than individuals.

Mbappe will reportedly pocket a gross salary of €90.91 million this season while Messi will take home €63.64 million in wages for the same duration. Neymar, meanwhile, will earn €56.36 million in gross salary this campaign.

Collectively, they are the three highest-paid players in world football. Offloading even one of them will free up a massive amount of space on their wage bill.

If they are after raising cash, then Mbappe and Neymar are the best options for them to part with. The France international signed a bumper three-year deal at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Neymar, meanwhile, is on a contract that doesn't expire before the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG.

Coincidentally, the club's failure to offload Neymar is one of the reasons behind his desire to leave the Ligue 1 champions. If that is the case, then Les Parisiens could kill two birds with one stone if they manage to offload the former Barcelona winger.

Messi, meanwhile, is in the final year of his contract at the club. The Paris-based giants are eager to offer him a new deal while the Argentine has been linked with an emotional return to Barca.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar have been PSG's star trio this season

It will be hard for manager Christophe Galtier to single out one player out of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi as expendable.

Neymar's pace, trickery, and elite decision-making in the final third make him a nightmare for defenders. Mbappe's pace, coupled with his instinctive finishing ability, means he is always amongst the goals.

Messi, meanwhile, has continued to show that he is among the world's best players despite being 35 years old. The three have scored a combined 45 goals and provided 31 assists in 56 games across competitions this campaign.

Mbappe (23) is the youngest of the lot. Perhaps age could be a factor if and when the top brass at PSG finalize who out of the three they want to offload.

