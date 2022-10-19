PSG draw up new tactical plan to prevent Kylian Mbappe from leaving: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have drawn up a new tactical plan to fit in the demands of Kylian Mbappe, as per El Nacional.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes after reports claimed that he is unhappy with PSG over broken promises. Les Parisiens want to fix it by appeasing Mbappe and modifying whatever the France international is allegedly unhappy with.

Mbappe apparently wanted more freedom up front without having to share his goals with those around him. He got that in their most recent game when manager Christophe Galtier fielded a changed formation with three midfielders.

This meant giving up the three-man defensive set-up that he has been trusting this season. The new tactical set-up was introduced in PSG's 1-0 Ligue 1 win against Olympique de Marseille on October 17.

Neymar Jr. was given a more central role where he would be responsible for creating chances, while Lionel Messi was often seen drifting down the right flank. Galtier did not admit that the tactical switch was due to Mbappe, but it was reportedly done to please the former AS Monaco forward.

The only goal of the game against OM came via Neymar, who was assisted by the club's No. 7. It remains to be seen if the French outfit will stick with this set-up in the upcoming games.

If they do, it could be an indication that the club are indeed taking measures to get Mbappe to stay. Otherwise, it makes little sense for Galtier to suddenly switch from a tactic that has worked so well this season.

Kylian Mbappe is unhappy about PSG not selling Neymar and signing a striker

Kylian Mbappe is also allegedly unhappy with PSG's inability to offload Neymar this summer. The Brazil international instead activated a clause in his deal that extended his stay in Paris until the summer of 2027.

Only time will tell if the Ligue 1 outfit will try to force out the former Barcelona winger at Mbappe's behest. Moreover, the French top division champions are said to have disappointed the Frenchman after they failed to sign Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of Real Madrid this summer.

At 23, he is rightly thought of as the present and the future of the club. He could be the face of PSG on and off the pitch for years to come.

However, there is only so much a club can do to keep a hold of a player. They will hope that changing the formation to suit his needs is the first step towards keeping Mbappe, at least until the expiry of his contract.

