Real Madrid will make a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Real Madrid will make a move to sign wantaway Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe if an opportunity arises, as per journalist Romain Molina (h/t Madrid Xtra).

Such an opportunity may not be hard to come by. The French forward is allegedly firm about his decision to leave the club as his family and entourage are finding it hard to trust Les Parisiens again.

PSG reportedly ran a smear campaign against Mbappe with the aid of an external agency using online bots. The former AS Monaco attacker is also unhappy with the club missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Mbappe is also not satisfied with his role in manager Christophe Galtier's lineup.

Amidst this speculation, it was unclear whether Madrid will let the bygones be bygones and move for Mbappe once again. They were, after all, brutally rejected by the player in favor of extending his contract with PSG at the eleventh hour this summer.

Madrid allegedly did not regret the failed transfer as they are questioning the player's attitude this season. However, Molina claims that Los Blancos will not give up on Mbappe just yet and could make a move for him if the situation is conducive.

The Spanish giants signed Tchouameni, a player who Mbappe wanted at PSG. They also have Karim Benzema, who could be the target man that Mbappe wants to play behind instead of being a pivot striker.

To top it off, Mbappe could, by default, be the centerpiece of manager Carlo Ancelotti's project. Vinicius Jr., as good as he may be, is yet to reach the level of stardom and fame that Mbappe has been used to for years.

Real Madrid could do with a player of Kylian Mbappe's stature

When Cristiano Ronaldo left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018, Real Madrid lost their crown jewel. The Portuguese icon has a larger than life persona and was a particularly huge asset off the pitch for marketing reasons.

Not to mention, he was a world-class player for them, helping them win four UEFA Champions League titles. Eden Hazard was signed a year after Ronaldo's departure, but to say the Belgian has been disappointing would be an understatement.

Amid this, Mbappe could be a logical replacement for Ronaldo both on and off the field. Karim Benzema, at 34, isn't going to play forever and hence, Mbappe could be the face of Real Madrid's project for years to come.

