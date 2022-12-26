Inter Milan and Juventus set to battle for Chelsea star's signature - Reports

Serie A rivals Inter Milan and Juventus are set to battle for the signature of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic when the transfer window reopens in the winter according to Fichajes.

Pulisic joined Chelsea from German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €64 million in the summer of 2019. Despite a promising start to life in the Premier League, the United States star has failed to meet expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea will listen to any future offers in the January transfer window for 23-year-old winger Christian Pulisic, with Inter Milan, Juventus and Dortmund all interested.

The American has contributed just 26 goals and 21 assists for the Blues across competitions during his three-year spell in London so far. That includes a paltry return of one goal and two assists in 18 games across all fronts this term.

As per the report, the Premier League giants aren't convinced by the player's output and are willing to offload him to recover as much as possible from their investment. Inter Milan and Juventus have both indicated an interest in snapping up the winger, it has been claimed.

Pulisic, for his own part, is said to be open to the idea of leaving Stamford Bridge in search of greener pastures. The forward welcomes the idea of joining either Inter Milan or Juventus as he believes both clubs will grant him enough playing time to rediscover his form.

How much it could cost Inter Milan and Juventus to lure Pulisic from Chelsea

Inter Milan and Juventus are ready to offer the attacker an escape route from Chelsea in the winter

The Blues are unlikely to demand anything close to the €64 million they paid to sign Pulisic from Dortmund, considering how the player's value has plummeted over the last couple of years.

As it stands, Pulisic has a market value of €38 million, according to Transfermarkt. Chelsea may end up demanding a fee in that region from Inter Milan and Juventus to let go of the player.

It is worth noting that the attacker's current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2024, which means that he has just one-and-a-half years left on his deal.

The winter transfer market is set to reopen in less than a week. It would be interesting to see if either of the two sides will eventually succeed in luring the USMNT star out of the Premier League.

