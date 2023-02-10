Inter Milan keen on move to sign Liverpool forward: Reports 

Inter Milan are keen on making a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino if they fail to retain Romelu Lukaku, as per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t LiverpoolOffside).

The Brazil international has less than five months left on his current contract at Anfield. I Nerazzurri have identified him as a top target should Lukaku return to Chelsea in the summer.

The Belgium international returned to Inter Milan last summer on a season-long loan deal just one year after a £97.5 million move to Stamford Bridge. Injuries have restricted Lukaku to scoring just twice in 11 games across competitions this season.

Nevertheless, his aerial dominance and finishing ability make him a nightmare for defenders to mark in the box. The Serie A giants apparently want to keep him at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium beyond the summer.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Virgil Van Dijk and Roberto Firmino are back in full training. Virgil Van Dijk and Roberto Firmino are back in full training. https://t.co/pC8b0msxAV

The player has himself admitted that he wants to stay at Inter 'for a long time'. However, should he leave the club this summer, the defending Serie A champions could have to search for a replacement.

Edin Dzeko, 36, could also leave the club as a free agent this summer. Liverpool, meanwhile, have signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in back-to-back transfer windows to reinforce their attack.

They are arguably well set for life without Firmino. However, the Reds are reportedly considering a new short-term deal for the 31-year-old.

Despite Nunez's high-profile arrival last summer for a fee of £85 million with add-ons, Firmino has continued to remain an important part of manager Jurgen Klopp's team this campaign. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 21 games across competitions this season.

Ex-Barcelona boss claims Liverpool have made it difficult for Cody Gakpo

Former Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has claimed that Liverpool's poor form is partly at fault for Cody Gakpo's slow start in England.

Zakaria @zackaria01



It gets worse for Liverpool fans



#FPL #GW23 Bottom half table in 2023It gets worse for Liverpool fans Bottom half table in 2023It gets worse for Liverpool fans 😭#FPL #GW23 https://t.co/SBcBl6CX0L

The Netherlands international was signed by the Reds last month for an initial fee of £37 million. He has racked up nine goals and 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie games this campaign before arriving at Anfield.

At Liverpool, however, he has looked like a shadow of the player he was at PSV. Speaking about the 23-year-old's struggles on Merseyside, Koeman said on Andy van der Meijd's YouTube channel:

"You can see that, that he [Gakpo] has ended up in a team that is not doing well. Then it becomes more difficult for him, as a new signing.

"You are tested right away. And if you don't score or you're not important and you don't win any matches, it's very difficult, especially for a young player."

He has failed to score in his first six games for his new club.

Poll : 0 votes