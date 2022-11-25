Inter Milan make important transfer decision on Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku: Reports

Inter Milan are keen to sign Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis, as per Sky Sports Italy (h/t CaughtOffside). However, they will only want to sign the forward permanently after another season-long loan move.

The Belgium international returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021 for a club-record transfer fee of €113 million. He returned to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium this summer on a season-long loan deal after an underwhelming time in west London.

Lukaku managed just 15 goals and two assists from 44 games across competitions last term. Then Blues manager Thomas Tuchel started the Belgian just four times in Chelsea's last 13 games of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

It became evident that the German tactician wasn't open to having Lukaku lead his line.

GOAL @goal ROMELU LUKAKU SCORES ON HIS RETURN TO INTER ROMELU LUKAKU SCORES ON HIS RETURN TO INTER 🇮🇹 https://t.co/BAhBzbtNKW

It remains to be seen if the club's stance has changed under new manager Graham Potter. The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a two-year deal on deadline day this summer.

However, the Gabon international isn't seen as a long-term signing. Potter's other options in that position include Armando Broja, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling.

While the Albania international is not experienced enough to lead Chelsea's attack week in and week out, Sterling and Havertz aren't natural centre-forwards.

The west London outfit have been linked with a move for former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on the free agent market.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has had a poor start to the season. A number of injury issues have restricted him to scoring twice in six appearances across competitions under manager Simone Inzaghi this term.

The forward is currently with the Belgian national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was absent from the matchday squad on 23 November in Belgium's 1-0 win against Canada due to a hamstring injury.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



via Sky Sport Romelu Lukaku will MISS the first two games of the group stage against Canada and Moroccovia Sky Sport Romelu Lukaku will MISS the first two games of the group stage against Canada and Morocco 🇧🇪📰 via Sky Sport https://t.co/bMCDTL8pDR

Boost for PSG and Chelsea in the race to sign Inter Milan star

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, as per FC Inter News (h/t Sempre Inter).

The Slovakia international is reportedly waiting for I Nerazzurri to improve their terms with regard to a new contract. Skriniar could leave the club as a free agent in the summer of 2023.

Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on a free transfer before the start of the season. They were subsequently forced into scouring the market for new centre-backs, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana both penning deals at Stamford Bridge.

Get Netherlands vs Ecuador live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes