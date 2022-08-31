Inter Milan make surprise move for Chelsea star - Reports

Inter Milan made a surprise move to sign Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso although the defender is waiting for Barcelona, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Transfer expert Romano claims that the Serie A side approached the Spaniard's agents on Tuesday ove a potential deal.

Nerazzurri were putting plans in place should Robin Gosens leave for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso's response was that he is waiting to join Barcelona, who have been linked with his signature throughout the summer.

The former Fiorentina left-back agreed to personal terms on a 3-year deal with the Blaugrana back in April.

Alonso has missed Chelsea's opening five games of the season as he desires a departure from Stamford Bridge.

He asked Blues boss Thomas Tuchel not to pick him in the side's 2-1 win over Everton on August 6 with the German tactician saying:

"He asked to leave and we agreed to his wish. That is why it would not have made sense to put him on the pitch."

The Spaniard arrived in west London back in 2016 from Fiorientina for £20.7 million.

He has made 212 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring 29 goals and contributing 23 assists.

Alonso has a year left remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The arrival of Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion and the return of Ben Chilwell from injury have jeopardized Alonso's place in Tuchel's side.

Chelsea have started their disappointing fashion in the Spaniard's absence, winning twice, drawing once and losing twice.

They have conceded eight goals in their opening five fixtures and are sitting in eighth with seven points out of a possible 15.

Chelsea defender Alonso rejected approach from Atletico Madrid

Alonso rejected Atletico Madrid's advances

Inter Milan are not the only side to have been rejected by Alonso who waits to join Barca.

La Liga giants Atletico reportedly made enquiries as to signing the Spaniard with Diego Simeone dealing with the departure of Renan Lodi to Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian has joined the Premier League newcomers on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £25 million.

Atleti looked to replace the Brazilian with the Chelsea left-back but made no progress.

Barcelona are yet to make a concrete offer for the Spanish left-back but could strike a deal at some point on deadline day.

Teenager Alex Balde has displaced veteran left-back Jordi Alba in Xavi Hernandez's side at the start of the season.

