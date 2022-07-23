Inter Milan put Romelu Lukaku on personalised diet plan after he returns from Chelsea overweight: Reports

Inter Milan have put Romelu Lukaku on a personalized diet plan, with the Belgian striker having returned from Chelsea overweight, as per the Daily Star.

Lukaku, 29, has rejoined Inter from Chelsea on a season-long loan following a disastrous campaign at Stamford Bridge. He arrived at the Blues in a club-record £97.8 million move but issues on-and-off the pitch plagued his season.

The Belgian star managed 15 goals in 43 appearances and was eager to make his return to Inter. Despite being afforded his reunion with the Nerazzurri, it appears he's fallen back into his old habits.

Lukaku reportedly had fitness issues when he first joined the Serie A side from Manchester United back in 2019. The Milan giants put Lukaku on a diet plan in order to nurture him into top shape and he flourished as a result.

During his first spell with Inter, Lukaku became one of Serie A's top strikers, managing 64 goals and 16 assists in 95 appearances.

The Daily Star carries a report from Gazetta dello Sport in which it's claimed Inter have once again gone down this route following his return from Chelsea.

The Belgian is being put through his paces to return to the top condition he was previously in at the San Siro.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel disappointed with how things panned out for Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel reflects on Romelu Lukaku's disappointing departure

There has been a constant feeling of a fractious relationship between Romelu Lukaku and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Ever since the Belgian striker decided to question the German tactician's system in an interview with Sky Italia, there has been a sense of tension between the pair.

However, in reflecting on how Lukaku's ill-fated spell at Stamford Bridge panned out last season, Tuchel is disappointed. The Chelsea manager is quoted as saying:

"It was always a possibility he stayed, but Romelu made it very clear he wants to leave and the owners took the decision straight away."

Tuchel alludes to Lukaku's fitness which seems to be a problem that needs rectifying to get the striker firing on all cylinders:

"I'm unhappy that we couldn’t bring more out of him. Maybe it would have just taken a bit more time. A bit more fitness, a bit more, like, stiffness and adaption in our game.

"Who knows? But we will now not find out. Once Romelu gave his clear opinion on the situation and there was a solution on the table, the owners made their choice and had my blessing."

