Serie A giants Inter Milan could send Denzel Dumfries the other way to sign Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini has reported.

Inter Milan star defender Milan Skiriniar is set to depart as a free agent in June. As per the aforementioned report, the Nerazzurri wish to bring 23-year-old Chalobah as his replacement.

The Englishman signed a contract extension with the Blues in November but has not played regularly. The addition of winter signing Benoit Badiashile could further jeopardise his chances of regular game time.

To remain in line with financial fair play rules, Chelsea will have to offload some of their players. Considering the fact that selling academy graduates would give them 100% of the profits, that could be the way forward.

According to Ceccarini, Inter are eyeing a move for Chalobah and are willing to send Dumfries the other way to secure his services.

“Overseas, another option could be Chalobah. A talk that Inter could set up as part of a broader operation with Chelsea, who are aiming to take (Denzel) Dumfries for next season,” revealed Ceccarini (via Caught Offside).

With Olympique Lyon right-back Malo Gusto set to join them ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Pensioners could pass on the opportunity to sign Dumfries. However, Chalobah’s sale could still be on the cards for financial reasons.

Bernardo Silva gives verdict on Enzo Fernandez’s switch to Chelsea

Portugal superstar Bernardo Silva has offered his comments on Enzo Fernandez’s transfer to Chelsea from Benfica. Benfica president Rui Costa recently claimed that the club wanted to keep Fernandez, but the player refused to honour his contract after the Blues entered the scene.

Manchester City midfielder Silva said that such incidents are common in the game as he wished the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner all the luck.

Speaking to Eleven Sports following Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on February 5, Silva said:

“It’s a normal situation in the world of football. From what I understand, Benfica tried to keep the player, and they didn’t succeed, and therefore they follow different paths. Benfica continue; Enzo continues. and I wish him the best. He was a player who came to help Benfica. He did it for a short time, but he helped a lot and, therefore, (I wish) the best for him.”

Fernandez sealed a British-record £107 million switch to Stamford Bridge on deadline day (January 31). The Argentine, who only joined Benfica last summer, made his debut for Chelsea in a goalless draw with Fulham on February 4.

