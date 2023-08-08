“It came from somewhere, let’s try to understand the intention” – Neymar’s father breaks silence on PSG exit rumors amid Barcelona links

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr.'s father has opened up about his son's potential transfer this summer, amidst links with Barcelona.

As per L'Equipe, the Brazilian forward has told the Parisians that he wants to leave the club this summer. However, Neymar Sr. has denied such rumors, saying (via Sport):

“I cannot confirm a piece of news that did not happen. L’Equipe is being L’Efake. It came from somewhere, let’s try to understand the intention.”

While his father has denied such claims, there have been a number of clubs linked with a potential move for Neymar. As per Football Espana, some Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring the forward's situation and so are Chelsea and Barcelona.

The Brazil international also met Barca president Joan Laporta last weekend over a potential transfer. However, while both parties are open to the move, manager Xavi Hernandez is skeptical.

Moreover, the 31-year-old's contract with PSG expires in 2025 so he is likely to cost big money. Barcelona's financial issues are well-documented and hence, a move seems unlikely.

The Parisians have already lost Lionel Messi as a free agent this summer. Kylian Mbappe's future is also under immense speculation after he refused to sign a contract extension, that would have kept him at the club until 2025.

PSG star Neymar's career stats amid Barcelona links

While the Brazilian forward's form has declined in recent years due to persistent injury issues, he was once regarded as one of the top five players in the world.

Neymar came through Brazilian club Santos and made his senior appearance in 2009. He scored 71 goals and provided 37 assists in 138 games for the club before moving to Barcelona in 2013.

At Camp Nou, Neymar formed a lethal partnership with Lionel Messi and later Luis Suarez. He registered 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games for Barca, winning one UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles, among other honors.

PSG then signed the tricky forward for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017. He has since scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games for the Parisians, helping them win five Ligue 1 titles.

At the international level, the former Santos man has equaled legendary Pele's record of most goals scored (77) for Brazil.

He has had to face numerous injury issues over the years, including the 2022-23 campaign. He made just 29 appearances across competitions for PSG last season, contributing 18 goals and 17 assists. But he suffered an ankle injury in February, keeping him out for the rest of the season.