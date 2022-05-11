Italian journalist provides update on Paul Pogba's links with PSG and Juventus

PSG and Juventus are reportedly set to lock horns in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The 29-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla as per Football Italia, Juventus are interested in bringing the midfielder back to Turin this summer, but will only be able to offer a wage deal in the region of €7-8 million. PSG, on the other hand, are willing to offer the Frenchman a salary in double figures.

Paul Pogba rose to prominence during his time with Juventus. He spent four seasons with the club, during which he helped them win four consecutive Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.

He earned himself a move to Manchester United for a then-world-record fee of £89 million in 2016. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has failed to live up to his price tag during his time with the Red Devils. He has been heavily criticized for his lack of consistency, work-rate, attitude, and off-field antics.

He began the 2021-22 campaign on a positive note, providing seven assists in United's opening four league games. However, the 29-year-old suffered a dip in form and a hamstring injury whilst on international duty with France, which ruled him out for two months.

Since returning to action, the midfielder has been unable to return to form and has been in and out of Ralf Rangnick's starting line-up. He is expected to run down his contract with United and leave the club this summer.

A return to Juventus could be on the cards for Pogba. The Frenchman played some of the best football of his career under Massimilano Allegri during their time together in Turin between 2014 and 2016. The Italian giants' low salary offer could, however, hamper their chances of re-signing the Manchester United star.

Ligue 1 giants PSG are also interested in signing Pogba. Mauricio Pochettino's side possess the finances required to match the midfielder's salary demands. The possibility of playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar could prove to be enticing for the Frenchman.

PSG could switch their attention to Lazio star if they fail to sign Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba could prefer a return to Juventus over a move to PSG as he will have the chance to reunite with Massimiliano Allegri in Turin. The Ligue 1 giants could therefore be forced to switch their attention to an alternative option.

According to Il Messaggero, Pochettino's side are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. He has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

PSG could, however, face stiff competition from Manchester United for the 27-year-old. The Red Devils view him as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

