Jorge Mendes pushing Premier League side to consider signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains a possible option for Chelsea in the final stretch of the transfer market, according to The Independent.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted 24 goals and registered three assists from 38 matches upon returning to Manchester United last summer. He has one more remaining on his contract, while there is also an option to extend it until 2024.

However, the Red Devils' failure to secure Champions League football last campaign has unsettled the 37-year-old. He has asked the club to allow him to leave if they receive a suitable offer.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has thus been trying to find him a new club this summer. The Portuguese icon has been offered to a number of teams so far, but only Sporting CP have reportedly shown concrete interest.

The Manchester United superstar, though, is not keen on the idea of returning to the Primeira Liga club. Mendes' efforts to find his client a new club have thus entered into the final week of the window.

Chelsea were among the clubs Ronaldo's services were offered to earlier this summer. It was claimed that Thomas Tuchel was not sold on the idea of signing the Portuguese icon at the time.

However, as the transfer window nears an end, the forward remains a possibility for the Blues, according to the aforementioned source. Mendes is said to have contacted the club again to check whether a deal is possible.

[via Jorge Mendes has returned to #Chelsea regarding a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo but Thomas Tuchel is still reluctant to bring him in.[via @MiguelDelaney Jorge Mendes has returned to #Chelsea regarding a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo but Thomas Tuchel is still reluctant to bring him in. [via @MiguelDelaney]

The super agent is pushing for a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge for his client, as per the report. Tuchel's stance, though, does not appear to have changed, thus handing a blow to Mendes' hopes.

Chelsea are keen to bolster their options in attack despite signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City earlier in the summer. However, acquiring Ronaldo's services does not appear to be an attractive option for them.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo secure a move away from Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo has started just one of Manchester United's four Premier League matches this season. Apart from not being able to play Champions League football, he is also not a guaranteed starter under Erik ten Hag this term.

The 37-year-old will thus be desperate to seek a move away from Old Trafford before Thursday's transfer deadline. Apart from Chelsea, Jorge Mendes has also been offering his services to other clubs.

Napoli have recently been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. His agent is even prepared to help the Serie A club sell Victor Osimhen to accommodate the forward.

