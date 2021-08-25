Jose Mourinho keen on signing yet another Chelsea outcast - Reports

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign another Chelsea outcast in Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Football 365). The revelation comes right after Tammy Abraham was brought into the Italian club from Mourinho's former employers Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho worked with Ruben Loftus-Cheek during his second spell as Chelsea manager where he won the 2015 Premier League title. The 58-year-old boss now wants to reunite with yet another Chelsea player to strengthen AS Roma's midfield.

The former Tottenham manager has already spent close to £90 million this summer, including £36 million on Chelsea's Tammy Abraham. According to the aforementioned source, AS Roma's general manager Tiago Pinto has initiated talks with Chelsea over the possible signing of Loftus-Cheek before the transfer window slams shut in a few days time.

AS Roma will try to make an offer for an initial loan deal before making the move permanent next summer for a fee of around £13.5 million.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek spent last season out on loan at London rivals Fulham. The 25-year-old midfielder will not be getting regular game time at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and it is best he leaves on a permanent basis soon.

Chelsea are already in the market for new central midfielders

As things stand, Chelsea are already in the market for a new central midfielder to bolster their midfield even further. The two players linked with the Blues are Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba and Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already opened negotiations with Atletico Madrid a few days back with an official bid already on the table. Chelsea want to sign Saul on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Ilaix Moriba is another midfielder linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. According to various reports, the 18-year-old midfielder was in London this weekend which suggests a move to Chelsea could be on the cards. Moriba has refused to pen a new contract with Barcelona and is open to moving abroad.

