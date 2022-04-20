Journalist claims verbal agreement between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid could be tested as PSG star is 'questioning his choices'

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly 'questioning' his decision to join Real Madrid. The 23-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Rudy Galetti (as per le10sport), Mbappe has reached a verbal agreement with Los Blancos over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The forward could, however, be set to reconsider his future. PSG are reportedly doing everything in their power to persuade the Frenchman to extend his contract with the club, and believe their efforts could pay off.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for €180 million.

He has scored 164 goals in 211 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants since and has helped them win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de La Ligue titles. He has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year twice and the Ligue 1 top goal-scorer award thrice.

Despite the presence of the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe has been the club's talisman this season. He has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in just 40 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

Keeping his form aside, reports claim the forward has rejected multiple contract offers from PSG and has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid for quite some time now.

The PSG star could, however, opt to stay in the French capital. He has formed an impressive partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar in recent weeks. Pochettino's side have scored thirteen goals in their last three league games.

Mbappe could thus sign a short-term contract with the club and attempt to help them win an elusive Champions League title in the near future.

Both PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on his future yet, as he mentioned last week. Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid are the two options, no other club involved - but no final decision yet.Both PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on his future yet, as he mentioned last week. Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid are the two options, no other club involved - but no final decision yet. 🇫🇷 #MbappéBoth PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. https://t.co/JXEF6zddMJ

Real Madrid could switch their focus to Liverpool star if Kylian Mbappe opts to stay at PSG

Real Madrid could turn their attention to Liverpool forward Sadio Mane if they fail in their pursuit of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Senegal international has little over a year left on his contract with the Merseyside club.

As per TFM Senegal, the 29-year-old's agent has revealed that the Reds are yet to begin contract extension talks with the former Southampton forward. The club's ongoing contract talks with Mohamed Salah have caught the headlines in recent weeks.

vs United



It's Manéchester now. Sadio Mané's last three starts for Liverpool:vs Cityvs Cityvs UnitedIt's Manéchester now. Sadio Mané's last three starts for Liverpool:⚽️ vs City⚽️⚽️ vs City⚽️ vs UnitedIt's Manéchester now. https://t.co/muNaodJ8tZ

Sadio Mane has been in impressive form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring 19 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. His performances are one of the main reasons why Liverpool are in contention to win four trophies this season.

He could, however, opt to leave Anfield if the club do not offer him similar terms as Mohamed Salah. According to talkSPORT, Mane is open to the prospect of leaving Liverpool if Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling this summer.

