Journalist issues Lisandro Martinez injury update after the Manchester United star was stretchered off against Sevilla

ESPN journalist Esteban Edul has reported that Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has a fractured bone in his right foot.

According to Edul (via @UnitedStandMUFC on Twitter), Martinez has sustained a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his preferred foot. The Argentine suffered the injury during the first leg of United's UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday, April 13.

He was carried off the pitch in the closing moments of the game by compatriots and Sevilla defenders Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel.

Edul added that a decision has not been made on whether the centre-back will undergo surgery or wait for the bone to heal on its own. An injury of this kind typically takes anywhere between six weeks and several months to heal.

Martinez's potential absence will come as a body blow to Manchester United, who have been reliant on his defensive acumen and ball-playing abilities. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has averaged 3.6 clearances, 2.0 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 4.1 successful duels in 27 Premier League appearances this term.

The Red Devils felt his absence in the match against Sevilla as well. They were leading 2-1 when Martinez went down with his injury and ended up conceding a Harry Maguire own-goal in injury time as the first leg ended 2-2.

Lisandro Martinez headlines a massive injury list for Manchester United as fixtures continue to pile up

Lisandro Martinez's injury comes at an inopportune time for Manchester United, who are already dealing with a long injury list.

They also lost fellow first-choice centre-back Raphael Varane during the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla. Varane was substituted at half-time with an ankle problem.

The Red Devils entered that game without leading goalscorer Marcus Rashford, who is currently recovering from a groin injury. They also didn't have Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay, though Erik ten Hag has indicated (via Sportskeeda) that they could return to action this weekend.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) are currently injured as well. Another short-term concern will be with respect to Bruno Fernandes, who will be suspended for the second leg of their tie against Sevilla.

Manchester United still have five matches left prior to the end of April. They will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on April 16 before meeting Sevilla in Spain on April 20.

Ten Hag's troops will then meet Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the FA Cup semifinals just three days later. They will close out the month with league matches against Tottenham Hotspur on April 27 and Aston Villa on April 30.

