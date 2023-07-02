Journalist makes claim about PSG star Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid will reportedly not be signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

The French superstar renewed his deal with the Parc des Princes outfit last summer after rejecting Real Madrid at the 11th hour. He penned a two-year contract with the option to extend it for another 12 months.

However, the 24-year-old is not interested in taking up that option. PSG understandably want to offload him this summer instead of losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

Real Madrid have been linked with Mbappe once again as they look for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. But according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz (h/t @MadridXtra), Los Merengues will not sign him this summer.

It doesn't, however, rule out a move for Mbappe in 2024. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football-Espana), Real Madrid want the Frenchman to sign a pre-contract agreement on the first day of January.

They do not want a repeat of last year when they were snubbed by Mbappe, who instead favored extending his deal at the Parc des Princes. Moreover, the former AS Monaco forward has apparently demanded a €240 million payment from the Paris-based giants if they want to sell him this summer.

Mbappe's record at PSG reads 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 career games. He was also named France's captain earlier this year, making him the youngest player to wear the armband for Les Bleus in history.

Pundit says Kylian Mbappe's move from PSG to Real Madrid a 'matter of time'

Former French winger Florent Malouda has opined that Kylian Mbappe is destined to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Real Madrid within the next year.

PSG have slapped a €200 million price tag on the French forward and Real Madrid could wait until next year to sign him for nothing. Malouda, who was capped 80 times by France, said, via Marca (h/t Football-Espana):

"It’s a matter of time before Mbappe joins Madrid. He had an opportunity to go last summer, and extended his PSG contract, so it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s a future agreement to leave PSG."

Real Madrid lost club legend Karim Benzema last month when he chose to join Al-Ittihad. Joselu (33) has signed from Espanyol, but he is seen as someone who would add depth rather than start regularly. Moreover, he has moved to the Santiago Bernabeu on an initial loan deal with an option to buy €1.5 million.

