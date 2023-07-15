Juventus to battle Atletico Madrid for Chelsea defender - Reports 

Juventus could battle it out with Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid to sign Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard was signed by the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for a fee of €65.3 million. But he has since struggled for form in a season where his team finished 12th in the league.

Cucurella managed to make 21 league starts during that time — numbers that were boosted by Ben Chilwell's two hamstring injuries. It remains to be seen which out of the two left-backs Mauricio Pochettino sticks with next season.

Cucurella has nevertheless attracted interest from three European clubs who will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next term. Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United are all keeping tabs on his situation, as per TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t @Chelse_HQ on Twitter).

The 24-year-old spent eight years on Barcelona's books before sealing a permanent transfer to Getafe in 2020. But it was at Brighton where he made a name for himself.

After just one season on the south coast, where he made 38 appearances across competitions, Chelsea came knocking on the door. But he hasn't lived up to the expectations in west London so far.

Los Colchoneros recently signed Javi Galan from Celta Vigo and already have Reinildo Mandava in their ranks. Juventus, meanwhile, could be in need of a solid first-team option to compete with Alex Sandro. The 32-year-old has entered the final year of his deal at the Allianz Stadium.

What Mauricio Pochettino has said about Chelsea's training ground

Mauricio Pochettino seems to be of the opinion that Chelsea's rise back to the top should begin from their training ground.

In his first interview after being confirmed as the Blues' new head coach earlier this month, 'Poch' was asked to give his views on Cobham — the club's training ground. He told the club's official website:

"It’s a fantastic, really nice training ground. The most important thing is players and staff need to feel that it is our home. It's not only a place to come to work, it's to come here and feel like home. Our responsibility is to help create this feeling and we are fully committed to trying to create a big atmosphere where people can feel really happy to work."

Earlier this month, the Blues confirmed sales of two players who would have felt at home at Cobham more than most. Mason Mount joined Manchester United while Ruben Loftus-Cheek sealed a transfer to AC Milan.