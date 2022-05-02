Juventus confident of meeting price-tag attached to PSG midfielder: Reports

Juventus are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is considered surplus to requirements at the Ligue 1 champions, having only made 22 appearances for the club this term. The Parisiens are ready to cash in on Parades, whose current contract expires in June 2023.

Tuttosport reports that Juventus can meet the €20 million price tag that PSG have placed on Paredes.

Mogs @MogsMorgan277 Juventus want to sign PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes for €12m, but PSG want around €20m. His contract is up next year. PSG want to make significant changes this summer to their squad, and Paredes could be one to leave. Juventus want to signPSG midfielderLeandro Paredes for €12m, but PSG want around €20m. His contract is up next year. PSG want to make significant changes this summer to their squad, and Paredes could be one to leave. 🇮🇹Juventus want to sign 🇫🇷PSG midfielder 🇦🇷Leandro Paredes for €12m, but PSG want around €20m. His contract is up next year. PSG want to make significant changes this summer to their squad, and Paredes could be one to leave. https://t.co/dJiCxOnK27

However, a stumbling block may be the player's wages. Juve are still attempting to figure out how they can match the Argentine's €7 million annual salary he currently earns in the French capital.

The report also claims that all parties have been in constant negotiations to get the deal over the line.

Used predominately as a defensive midfielder, Parades may have already played his last game for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The Argentina international suffered an abductor muscle tear, which will keep him out until June.

The South American has failed to ever truly nail down a first-team place in his four seasons at the Parc Des Princes. He hasn't made more than 21 appearances in a single Ligue 1 campaign since his arrival in 2019 from Zenit St. Petersburg.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, as per SempreInter.com, Inter Milan have also shown a strong desire to bring Paredes to Serie A. They will likely use the Argentine as a backup to current first-choice midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Riquelmista™ @ElCerebr0



What you guys think Leíto should do? 4 clubs pressing PSG for Leandro Paredes. Inter, Roma, Juve and Arsenal. Allegri said to be wanting to push the move the hardest offering 30milWhat you guys think Leíto should do? 4 clubs pressing PSG for Leandro Paredes. Inter, Roma, Juve and Arsenal. Allegri said to be wanting to push the move the hardest offering 30mil 👀What you guys think Leíto should do? https://t.co/0kzIuPELwI

Juventus target Leonadro Paredes could be just one of many PSG players to leave this summer

L'Equipe reports via Get French Football News that Paredes is just one of the many players to exit the Ligue 1 giants this summer. The Parisians are looking at a major rebuild that can include seven to eight players being sold.

The report claims that eight first-teamers will be free to leave the club in the upcoming window, including Parades, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Layvin Kurzawa. Angel Di Maria is also expected to leave when the 34-year-old's contract expires in June.

Speculation is still rife regarding Kylian Mbappe's contract situation as it expires this summer. The 23-year-old superstar is still seemingly undecided over what the next move will be in his career.

PSG won their record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title last week. However, the club's hierarchy are aiming to conduct severe squad surgery this summer following yet another disappointing campaign in the Champions League.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Leandro Paredes wants to stay at PSG this summer because of his close relationship with Neymar and Leo Messi.



The Argentine midfielder is under contract until June 2023 and the French club want to sell him now.



(Source: Leandro Paredes wants to stay at PSG this summer because of his close relationship with Neymar and Leo Messi.The Argentine midfielder is under contract until June 2023 and the French club want to sell him now.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 Leandro Paredes wants to stay at PSG this summer because of his close relationship with Neymar and Leo Messi. The Argentine midfielder is under contract until June 2023 and the French club want to sell him now.(Source: @lequipe) https://t.co/D2gQwP1l2l

Edited by Aditya Singh