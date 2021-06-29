Juventus considering swap deal for Arsenal starlet - Reports

Juventus is reportedly interested in signing promising Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun. The Englishman was previously linked with a move to Turin, but those rumors were put to bed after the striker signed a new contract last month.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is willing to offer Aaron Ramsey in exchange for Balogun, as Massimiliano Allegri looks to bolster his attacking options for the 2021-22 season.

Balogun was on the verge of leaving the Gunners earlier this year but signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025. Juventus is keen to bring in the highly-rated striker and is hoping that offering Ramsey would be enough to tempt Arsenal to accept the deal.

Ramsey joined Juventus from Arsenal back in 2019, after spending over a decade at the London club. Arsenal is in desperate need of a playmaker, and the Welshman would fit the bill.

Arsenal wonderkid Balogun wanted by Juventus as part of Aaron Ramsey transfer https://t.co/UCp51H9NGr — Sun Sport (@SunSport) June 26, 2021

Ramsey has found it hard to establish himself in Juventus' midfield since his move. The midfielder has struggled with injuries and loss of form over his tenure so far.

Max Allegri is reportedly ready to revamp his midfield and does not see the Welshman as part of his plans going forward. Ramsey made 30 appearances across all competitions for Juventus in the 2020-21 campaign, a season marred by injury.

However, the Welshman's massive wages may be a stumbling block for Juventus if they intend to use him in a swap deal.

Ramsey is under contract for two more years, and the Bianconeri are keen to get his wages off their bill.

Juventus and Arsenal set for summer of upheaval

Mikel Arteta is in the hot seat at Arsenal

Both Juventus and Arsenal will be expecting a massive exodus this summer. Both clubs have had underwhelming 2020-21 seasons and will need to improve their respective squads in order to return to their best next season.

Max Allegri's appointment at Juventus has thrown Cristiano Ronaldo's future into doubt, as the Italian is reportedly keen to move on from the Portuguese superstar. Allegri is ready to put his stamp on the team and wants to move in a newer, younger direction next season.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has a huge job on his hands to improve the squad without European football next season. The Gunners are expecting a host of players to leave this summer, and it will be up to Arteta and the Arsenal board to bring in suitable players to replace them while improving the squad as well.

Lokonga deal progressing and ‘close’. Official bid from Arsenal confirmed as reported yesterday - more details:



€17.5m guaranteed fee, €4.5m as potential add ons, 5% future sale percentage [Anderlecht want 15%]. 🇧🇪 #AFC



Lokonga wants Arsenal - personal terms already agreed. https://t.co/lX6c9RzH5j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2021

