Juventus eye Liverpool-linked attacker as potential replacement for Reds target Federico Chiesa - Reports

Juventus could make a move for Stade Rennes winger Jeremy Doku if Liverpool-target Federico Chiesa leaves this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla said earlier this month that the Reds have enquired about the possibility of signing Chiesa. More recent reports suggest that the Premier League giants are now prepared to step up their interest in the Italy international.

Liverpool could reportedly test Juventus' resolve with an opening offer worth €40 million for Chiesa, 25. Although the proposal would fall short of the Serie A giants' €60 million valuation, it would allow the two clubs to negotiate a dea agreeable to all parties.

The Bianconeri initially signed Chiesa from Serie A rivals Fiorentina on a two-year deal for €10 million in 2020. They then made the move permanent for €40 million last year. The attacker has bagged 22 goals and 20 assists in 94 appearances across competitions for them.

Although the Italian struggled with fitness last season, missing 23 games across competitions, he remains a key player for Juventus. However, the Serie A giants are reportedly prepared to sell him for €60 million as they look to balance their books after being punished for capital gains violation.

It appears that the Turin-based club are preparing for life without the former Fiorentina star. According to the aforementioned source, they're eyeing Rennes winger Doku as a potential replacement for Chiesa.

The 21-year-old impressed for Rennes last season, bagging seven goals and four assists in 35 games across competitions. The French club have reportedly slapped a €40 million price tag on him as they look to make a profit on the €26 million they paid Anderlecht in 2020. It's worth noting that the winger is also of interest to Liverpool.

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho set for Leipzig move

Liverpool, meanwhile, have allowed Fabio Carvalho to join RB Leipzig. The Portugal U21 international is expected to spend the 2023-24 season on loan at the Bundesliga outfit. The Reds sanctioned the move after initially rejecting a €12 million offer from the German club.

According to journalist David Lynch, the Premier League giants have given Carvalho, 20, permission to travel to Germany for a medical. The attacker is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year loan deal with Leipzig shortly. The deal will not include an option for the German club to make the move permanent, though.

Liverpool signed Carvalho from Fulham for a compensation fee of €5.8 million. The youngster made a bright start to life at Anfield, bagging two goals in his first five league games. However, he garnered just eight minutes of Premier League action following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in December.

Poll : 0 votes