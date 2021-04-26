Juventus eyeing a move for Arkadiusz Milik in the summer - Reports

Juventus are looking to strengthen their frontline this summer after a disappointing season in Serie A. The Turin-based side are set to lose their Serie A title to Inter Milan and are currently struggling to maintain their place in the top 4.

Juventus are looking to bolster their attack by adding an experienced striker to regain their lost crown. Their rumored transfer target is Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik. He is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille. Milik has prior experience of playing in Serie A and will be a perfect back-up striker at Juventus.

According to L’Equipe, there is a clause in Arkadiusz Milik’s contract allowing him to leave Marseille for €12m and Juventus are ready to swoop https://t.co/QonS6jZXZd #Napoli #Juventus #OM #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/elr1kW1Jgt — footballitalia (@footballitalia) April 1, 2021

Juventus can get Arkadiusz Milik for cheap

According to French publication L’Equipe, Marseille can sign Arkadiusz Milik permanently for a fee of €12 million. However, other teams who are interested in Milik can get him for the same amount. Juventus are looking to take advantage of this small fee to bring in a proven goalscorer.

Arkadiusz Milik's form in France has been decent. The Polish international has scored 5 goals in 11 games for Marseille this season.

Juventus have a reputation for signing good players on the cheap. The likes of Blaise Matuidi, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot arrived in Turin on a free transfer. Signing a striker who is in his prime for just €12 million will be another example of shrewd business from the Juventus board.

Juventus currently have 3 players who can play as forwards - Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala. Adding a 4th option up top will provide the Old Lady with some much-needed squad depth.

Milik used to play for Napoli in Serie A. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)

According to reports from Calciomercato, various clubs across Europe are interested in signing Arkadiusz Milik. The low price of the 27-year old is probably the main attraction for clubs interested.

Arkadiusz Milik has played for some of Europe's most reputed sides. The Pole played for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Ajax and Napoli before joining Marseille on a season-long loan in 2021. Milik joined Napoli from Ajax in 2016. Since then he has made 122 appearances and has scored 48 goals in Serie A.

On the international stage, Arkadiusz Milik has represented Poland 59 times since his debut in 2012. He has scored 15 goals for his national side and formed a formidable partnership with Robert Lewandowski up front.

Friday Night Win ⚽️⚪️🔵 ALLEZ OM 💪🤙 pic.twitter.com/OFsF6QoXbu — Arkadiusz Milik (@arekmilik9) April 23, 2021