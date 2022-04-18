Juventus interested in signing Ballon d'Or winner - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric from Real Madrid, according to AS Dario (via Juvefc.com).

The 36-year-old midfielder is still performing at the highest level despite his age. Modric recently showcased his class by providing an assist from the outside of his foot against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

However, Luka Modric has less than six months remaining at Real Madrid and as things stand, there is no contract on the table from Real Madrid. This would allow Modric to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to the aforementioned source, Luka Modric has two offers on the table right now. One is from an unnamed Qatari club and the second one is from Juventus.

Juventus are currently in dire need of strengthening their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. The futures of Arthur Melo, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot are uncertain going into the season. The Old Lady are expected to offload at least one of the aforementioned midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Despite turning 37 in September later this year, Luka Modric has still shown he can perform in Europe's top leagues. The Croatian midfielder has contributed three goals and nine assists in 37 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions this season.

Modric could be the creative provider for the Juventus side if he agrees to join them on a free transfer. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner will be a guaranteed starter in the Bianconeri midfield under Massimiliano Allegri.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the last Ballon d'Or winner to play for Juventus

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the last Ballon d'Or winner to represent Juventus. However, the 37-year-old forward decided to leave Italy to re-join Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo finished runners-up to Luka Modric in 2018. The 36-year-old midfielder has a stellar 2018 for both club and country. Real Madrid won their third consecutive Champions League, beating Liverpool in the final in Kiev. Modric then guided Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final where they lost 4-2 to France.

The Serie A giants have had some world class players represent their club over the years. However, their last Ballon d'Or winner was way back in 2003 when Czech midfielder Pavel Nedved won the award.

