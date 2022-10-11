Juventus join Arsenal and Manchester City in race to sign ex-Barcelona youngster: Report

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a deal for SL Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo, who has also drawn interest from Manchester City and Arsenal.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t HITC), Juve are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro. The Brazil international, 31, is in the final year of his contract and is seemingly open to leaving the Allianz Stadium.

CalcioMercato reported that the Gunners and the Cityzens were interested in signing Grimaldo in the recently-concluded transfer window. Barcelona were also touted as a potential destination for him as they searched for Jordi Alba's successor.

He spent seven and a half years at La Masia before leaving the Catalan club for Benfica in January 2016 after making no appearances for Barca. Since then, he has scored 20 goals and provided 53 assists in 264 games across competitions for the Eagles.

City ended up signing 22-year-old Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht for the left-back position and sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal this summer. Benjamin Mendy is suspended indefinitely by the club while Gomez has played just 106 minutes of league football under manager Pep Guardiola.

Right-back Joao Cancelo continues to be the Spanish manager's trusted option down the left-hand side of his defense. Arsenal, on the other hand, would perhaps be better off strengthening other positions after spending £32 million on Zinchenko.

Grimaldo, 27, is in the prime years of his career and is on a contract that expires at the end of the season. If he doesn't put pen to paper on a new deal, he could be an in-demand free agent in 2023.

Arsenal eager to sign former Barcelona youngster playing in Belgium

According to Todofichajes (h/t LondonWorld), Mikel Arteta has asked the decision-makers at Arsenal to sign former Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla. The Club Brugge forward has also been linked with a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

"Here, it'd have been difficult with Lewandowski ahead of him". Ferran Jutglà, doing fantastic with Club Brugge after Barça sold him for €5m plus sell-on clause. Xavi says: "I'm very happy for Ferran… and we don't rule out anything Jutglà-related in the future".

The Spanish striker left Barca this summer to join Club Brugge and has since scored eight goals and laid out five assists in 14 games across competitions. He left Barca after making nine appearances for their senior side during the one year he spent with the club.

The Gunners could reportedly have to pay as little as €10 million (£8.77 million) to sign the 23-year-old striker in the January transfer window. He is fast approaching his prime years and could battle recently-signed Gabriel Jesus for the centre-forward spot at Arsenal.

The Gunners notably saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in January after mutually terminating his contract. Alexandre Lacazette joined Olympique Lyonnais this summer after seeing out his contract at the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah, meanwhile, signed a new long-term contract at the club but has played a second fiddle to Jesus this season.

