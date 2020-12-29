Juventus leading race to sign Liverpool star - Reports

Juventus are frontrunners to sign one of Liverpool's most important players currently.

Juventus have got a reputation for striking the best deals in the free-agent market every summer. The obvious financial constraints on the club owing to the Covid-19 pandemic stopped them from pursuing such deals last summer as they simply couldn't afford to pay high wages.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Inter Milan are keen on signing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer when he becomes a free agent.

Georginio Wijnaldum has become a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool over the past couple of seasons. His contributions in clutch situations have made him a cult favourite among the Kop.

However, the Dutchman has entered the final months of his contract at Liverpool and as such, he is free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choosing. Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in signing him but the Old Lady are favourites to secure his services as things stand.

Juventus have reportedly already prepared a contract offer worth €6.5 million per season for four seasons for Giorginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool made a new contract offer to Wijnaldum few weeks ago. The proposal has not been accepted yet.



Gini wants to reflect. And to pay rispect to the club, he will give priority and communicate his decision to #LFC before negotiating with other clubs as a free agent. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

It is quite surprising that the Merseysiders have let the contract situation come to this point and had not made much progress on that front even after Wijnaldum proved his quality by always stepping up the task whenever called upon.

However, the report adds that Liverpool have now tabled a new offer to Wijnaldum and according to another report on SkySports, the 30-year-old will decide whether or not to renew his contract at Liverpool or move on with Barcelona also interested.

Georginio Wijnaldum will decide this week whether to accept a new Liverpool deal with Ronald Koeman hopeful he can persuade him to join Barcelona. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that he wants Wijnaldum to stay at Anfield. He has also claimed that the ongoing contract issues have not impacted their relationship negatively.

Klopp said,

"I would be happy if he would stay here. I am pretty happy with Gini as you can see when you look at most of the line-ups. He played always good, that's why he's played the amount of games he has. I cannot remember a lot of bad games to be honest.

"He played for us in plenty of different positions and he is in a good moment thank God. Long may it continue."

Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this past summer and that has intensified the competition for a starting berth in Liverpool's midfield and it is viewed as one of the reasons why Wijnaldum might choose to move on.