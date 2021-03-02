Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's next potential destination revealed, Tottenham Hotspur name price for Bianconeri target and more - 2 March 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus has become the topic of much speculation and it looks like he could be going somewhere unexpected.

Juventus remain third on the Serie A table, albeit with a game in hand. The Bianconeri can afford no slip-ups if they are to even have a chance at winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title. Behind the scenes, Juventus are preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 2 March 2021.

Andrea Pirlo provides squad update ahead of Spezia clash

Juventus have been plagued by injury concerns throughout the course of the season but perhaps not more so than they have been in recent weeks. Seven members of the senior squad were sidelined through injuries as Juventus took on Verona last weekend.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Old Lady's game against Spezia, Pirlo said (via official website):

“It’s not conceivable to see Federico Chiesa play as a second striker. We don’t have anyone else like him in the team and he is playing well in his position, so we’ll continue to use him there.

“Alvaro Morata trained partially today, we’ll see tomorrow morning whether we can put him on the bench or not. Nicolo Fagioli had a small intestinal problem and was resting, we hope he’ll be better for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Weston McKennie is feeling better even though he’s been playing a lot of games, he could do with some rest, but in a moment like this we need his contribution.

“There is no new updates on Arthur, he is continuing his rehabilitation period. Tomorrow’s choices are linked to those I will have available, I don’t have many and I will try to go with what I have. Some Under 23 players will also be in the squad.”

Juventus interested in signing Giovanni Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso's stint in North London might end up being short-lived. He joined Spurs in the summer of 2019 and has only impressed sporadically. Lo Celso has had to struggle with a lot of injuries along the way as well.

Calcio Mercato claims Juventus are interested in signing Lo Celso in the summer. The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur want €25 million for the Argentinian. The asking price could be higher than that as they would suffer a loss if they sell him for that amount.

Cristiano Ronaldo could join the MLS

Juventus' financial woes could force them to sell their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Calciomercato claims that Cristiano Ronaldo costs Juventus close to €60 million a season in wages and in the wake of the financial stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bianconeri would be better off releasing him from their payroll.

As per the report, Inter Miami could be a potential destination for Cristiano Ronaldo. Inter Miami is one of the newest MLS outfits and is partially owned by David Beckham. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have also been named as potential destinations but those moves look unlikely.